Tobacco shop manager found with illegal items after store ram-raided

The manager of a Ballarat tobacconist which was ram-raided in an early morning attack has faced court after he was found in possession of numerous drugs and weapons.
Bradley Francis, 46, who was store manager of the Curtis Street Freechoice tobacconist, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to five charges related to the possession of drugs and weapons.
According to a police summary, the front of Francis' store was smashed by a vehicle driven by unknown offenders about 6am on February 15, 2024.
As part of the investigation into the attack, members of Victoria Police's organised crime task force conducted a search of Francis' Winter Valley home the next day.
During the search, they found a black taser and an extendable baton, as well as several bags containing methamphetamine, cocaine and pills.
A search of the Curtis Street outlet also uncovered numerous tobacco products and electric cigarettes, which were seized and are still being examined.
In an interview after his arrest, Francis told officers he had borrowed the taser because he worried about his partner's safety while she worked in the shop.
Regarding the drugs, he said the pills were a diet supplement he was trying, and all were for personal use.
Defence lawyer Scott Belcher said his client, who has a significant criminal history of more than 20 years, was gradually trying to improve his life.
He said the 46-year-old had worked numerous jobs including as a builder, taxi driver and shop manager, and had above-average intelligence but made poor choices.
Francis is now unable to work in the tobacconist which is closed, but Mr Belcher said he would pursue other avenues of employment in the coming weeks.
Drugs are a scourge in our community and you're someone who's not only engaged in using substances but also in trafficking them in the past.- Magistrate Michelle Hodgson
During sentencing, Magistrate Michelle Hodgson told Francis to stop holding his partner's hand, who was supporting him in court.
She said the 46-year-old's criminal history was "very" substantial, particularly regarding illicit substances.
"Drugs are a scourge in our community and you're someone who's not only engaged in using substances but also in trafficking them in the past," she said.
Ms Hodgson said Francis' sentence would reflect the community's "very strong" disapproval of his conduct, and his attitude towards court orders would need to improve if he wanted to stay out of prison.
The 46-year-old was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order where he must complete 60 hours of community work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.