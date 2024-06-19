Ballarat galloper Asfoora conquers Royal Ascot

Ballarat sprinting mare Asfoora is the toast of the racing world after conquering Royal Ascot in England.
Trainer Henry Dwyer's big call to take on the world's best paid dividends with Asfoora saluting in the group 1 King Charles III Stakes, 1000m, on Tuesday (June 18).
Asfoora is the sixth Australian to win the feature.
"We've come a long way from Ballarat," Dwyer said as he admitted to be struggling for words after watching the five-year-old have her first group 1 success in sensational fashion.
Dwyer admitted it had been an "audacious" plan to make the trip with Asfoora, given she had not been able win a group 1 in Australia.
"We got a big stick at home because she wasn't see as one of our better sprinters, but we were just so confident.
"She's really really text book, wheelhouse five furlongs (1000m). She's proven that today.
"We just didn't the races for her in Australia. She's proved she's up to and I'm thrilled for everyone involved."
