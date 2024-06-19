Timing set for power to flow as vast Golden Plains Wind Farm hits milestone

The massive Golden Plains Wind Farm has hit a milestone, with stage two construction now underway and power expected to be produced from the first stage turbines within months.
Developer TagEnergy has secured the investment needed to go ahead with the 93 turbines of stage two, which in addition to the 122 turbines of stage one will eventually supply nine per cent of Victoria's energy needs.
"We think it's the largest wind farm under construction in the southern hemisphere, which is pretty exciting," said Tag Energy managing partner Andrew Riggs.
The first turbine of the vast wind farm near Rokewood was erected in February. When complete the farm will generate enough energy to power more than 750,000 homes - the equivalent of every home in regional Victoria
Each tower turbine will be almost 230 metres at its tallest, with the diameter of the spinning blades the size of the MCG. The tower itself reaches 149m in the air, with three, 79m long blades attached to the nacelle at the top of the tower that turn to create green electricity.
Mr Riggs said a prolonged dry spell had aided construction of stage one meaning no hold ups for ground crews preparing the foundations for each wind turbine.
About a quarter of the stage one turbines are already complete.
"We will be starting to energise and make electricity in September when we connect to the grid," he said.
"This mega-project materially improves Victoria's energy security, puts downward pressure on electricity costs and dramatically reduces carbon pollution. Together with our partners, we are accelerating the energy transition."
Crews working on stage one will move seamlessly across to stage two construction.
Extending its initial project partnerships into the next phase, TagEnergy has entered into a new contract with global turbine supplier Vestas, appointed AusNet Services to undertake the grid connection works and WestWind Energy as the asset manager.
With both stages underway, there will be around 350 people working on the site, which is expected to be complete in mid-2027.
"All in it's nearly $4 billion for the two stages and it makes it one of the world's largest wind farms," Mr Riggs said.
Among the financial investors in both stages of the Golden Plains Wind Farm is the Australian government-owned Clean Energy Finance Corporation, which has invested a further $127.5 million into the stage two works on top of $225.5 million stage one funding.
"We are now in the critical decade to reduce emissions and Australia must urgently develop the assets that will deliver more clean energy to the grid," said CEFC chief executive Ian Learmonth.
"Golden Plains Wind Farm will play a significant role in helping Australia reach net zero as well as replacing the energy supply that will be lost when Yallourn coal fired power station retires in 2028."
