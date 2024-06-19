Asfoora provides amazing Royal Ascot moment for Ballarat

Triumphant trainer Henry Dwyer is hailing his outstanding sprinting mare Asfoora's stunning victory at Royal Ascot as an "amazing" moment for the Ballarat racing community.
"Not many people can say they've taken a horse from Australia to Royal Ascot.
"In terms of Ballarat, this is the first runner to do that...I can't believe it. It's amazing," the Miners Rest-based Dwyer told The Courier.
Asfoora and Dwyer took the spotlight at one of the world's most prestigious thoroughbred racing carnivals by taking out the group 1 King Charles III Stakes, 1000m, on Tuesday - the early hours of Wednesday in Ballarat.
Dwyer not only had the thrill of saddling up Asfoora for the biggest win of his training career, but also being in Royal company - meeting King Charles III twice.
He spoke with the King before and after the race - the second chat being the most significant as the winner and the one Dwyer hoped he would have.
"..The King is front and centre at Ascot and he's a good fella."
Asfoora is the sixth Australian to win the feature.
"We've come a long way from Ballarat," Dwyer said as he admitted to be struggling for words after watching the five-year-old have her first group 1 success in sensational fashion.
Dwyer acknowledged it had been an "audacious" plan to make the trip with Asfoora, given she had not been able win a group 1 in Australia.
"We got a bit of stick at home because she wasn't seen as one of our better sprinters, but we were just so confident.
"She's really really textbook, wheelhouse five furlongs (1000m). She's proven that today.
"We just didn't have the races for her in Australia. She's proved she's up to it and I'm thrilled for everyone involved."
This includes owner-breeder Akram El-Fahkri, who backed Dwyer's ambitious plan to take Asfoora to England.
Ascot is the second start in what is planned to be an ongoing Northern Hemisphere campaign.
Asfoora warmed up for Ascot with a fourth at Haydock Park and will now go to Goodwood and York.
"She's [pulled up] pretty good.
"The plan has always been to give her two more runs," Dwyer said.
"...We will keep her on this path and enjoy it."
Dwyer said Asfoora had really deserved the group 1 success.
"She's had so much go against her in group 1s in Australia.
"To get a group 1 at home in Australia's great, but to be here at Royal Ascot and get a group 1 is amazing.
"We have so many people here sharing it with us."
Dwyer said these included 40 or 50 stable clients who would love to have a runner at Royal Ascot, but were not in that position.
"I want to feel part of this, and they are. It's an amazing experience.," he said.
