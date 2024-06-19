The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Asfoora provides amazing Royal Ascot moment for Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 19 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oisin Murphy celebrates after his win on Asfoora in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot. Picture Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Oisin Murphy celebrates after his win on Asfoora in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot. Picture Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Triumphant trainer Henry Dwyer is hailing his outstanding sprinting mare Asfoora's stunning victory at Royal Ascot as an "amazing" moment for the Ballarat racing community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.