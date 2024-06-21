'Handsome' shelducks a long way from water seen nibbling crops at Cardigan

Ducks and swans can be a nuisance in young crops, with a recent example being a group of 50 Australian shelducks in a young crop at Cardigan.
These ducks will graze a long way from water. Black swans do the same thing.
They feed on seeds and shoots of pasture plants, crops and legumes.
Australian shelducks are large, handsome ducks, best identified by their large size and rust or orange-coloured fronts.
A closer view shows a white neck ring. In flight, they are conspicuously black-and-white. The male's front is orange, while the female's is darker.
In summer they moult in flocks of hundreds or thousands, at larger permanent wetlands.
Mostly, however, flocks number less than 50 birds in winter and spring.
The species is recorded in the Ballarat district all year-round, but its numbers vary from season to season.
Shelduck pairs remain together within flocks.
The Australian shelduck's stronghold is in western Victoria and in south-eastern South Australia. It is an uncommon visitor to Lake Wendouree.
This duck was formerly often known as the mountain duck, an inaccurate name, because it is often common on near-coastal swamps and estuaries. Another earlier name was chestnut- breasted shelduck.
The shelduck is the only local duck to fly in V-formation, or in long lines.
