Raven maintains lead in CHFL player of the year

Carngham-Linton rebounding defender Kynan Raven maintains his lead in The Courier Central Highlands Football League Player of the Year Award.
He continues to lead by three votes after nine rounds.
Raven added five votes in a loss to Daylesford at Daylesford on Saturday to move to 42.
There has been a change to his nearest rival though, with Newlyn onballer Sean Willmott bustling his way into second position with six votes against Learmonth.
Then follows Brad McKay (Hepburn) on 34, and Jacob Maddock (Skipton) and Nick O'Brien (Carngham-Linton) on 33.
McKay did not add to his total owing to the Burras having a bye, while Maddock faces the likelihood of struggling to stay in touch while he is away for several weeks.
Bungaree's Tom Wakefield was the only player to receive a maximum 10 votes.
That keeps him in touch with 32 votes.
Brant Haintz (Springbank), Mack Rivett (Rokewood-Corindhap), Kieran Collins (Newlyn and Adam Toohey (Gordon) also polled prominently).
BUNGAREE V CRESWICK
10-Tom Wakefield (B)
6-James Lukich (B)
4-Aaron Sedgwick (C), Mitch Comden (B)
3-Tim Landwehr (C)
2-Corey Edwards (B)
1-Joel Mahar (B)
DAYLESFORD V CARNGHAM-LINTON
7-Justin O'Brien (CL)
5-Alex Boyse (D), Kynan Raven (CL)
4-Nick O'Brien (CL)
3-Chris Molivas ()
2-Travis Dean (D), Tarun Raven (CL)
1-Jordan Schroder (D), Jacob McMickan (CL)
BUNINYONG V SPRINGBANK
9-Brant Haintz (S)
7-Joel Maher (S)
5-Pat Glanford (S)
3-Harry Twaits (S), Nick Shell (B)
2-James Thompson (S)
1-Jack Simpson (S)
WAUBRA V GORDON
8-Adam Toohey (G)
6-Darcy Jenkins (W)
5-Jordan Clampit (G), Macauley Griffiths (G)
2-Brenton Payne (G), Mark Gunnell (G)
1-Giovanni Ross (W), Alex McPherson (W)
SKIPTON V DUNNSTOWN
5-Will Henderson (D), Anthony Caligiuri (D)
7-Pat Graham (S), Pat Britt (D)
2-Josh Draffin (S), Ben Krol (S)
1-Tom Wardell (D), Brayden Leonard (D)
CLUNES V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
8-Mack Rivett (RC)
5-Michael Lockyer (RC), Luke Philp (RC)
3-Matt Aikman (RC), Max Riding (RC)
2-Mat REyan (C), Matt Kasparian (C)
1-Joel Radlof (C), Tom Lamb (RC)
NEWLYN V LEARMONTH
8-Kieran Collins (N)
7-Tom Carey (N)
6-Sean Willmott (N)
5-Will Green (L)
3-Jarrett Giampaolo ( N)
1-Jason Rae (L)
BEAUFORT V BALLAN
6-Jett Fuller (Ba)
5-Jack Wotherspoon (Be)
4-Levi Cox (Be), Jordan Lingard (Ba)
3-Ryan Bongart (Ba), Hayden Slater (Be)
2-Josh Arnold (B), Daniel Jones (Be)
1-Lachlan Conlan (Ba)
42-Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton)
39-Sean Willmott (Newlyn)
34-Bradley McKay (Hepburn)
33-Jacob Maddock (Skipton), Nick O'Brien (Carngham-Linton)
32-Blake Colley (Ballan), Cameron Kimber (Learmonth), Christopher Molivas (Daylesford), Thomas Wakefield (Bungaree)
31-Alex Boyse (Daylesford), Jacob Coxall (Buninyong)
30-Jack Robertson (Buninyong)
28-Thomas Carey (Newlyn)
25-Mitch Comben (Bungaree), Trent Lee (Daylesford)
24-Patrick Graham (Skipton), Tyson Scoble (Carngham-Linton), Will Henderson (Dunnstown)
23-Brant Haintz (Sopringbank), Harry Roscoe (Waubra)
22-Mack Rivett (Rokewood-Corindhap), Michael Lockyer (Rokewood-Corindhap), Will Green (Learmonth)
21-Christopher Giampaolo (Newlyn), James Lukich (Bungaree)
20-Brad Whittaker (Dunnstown)
