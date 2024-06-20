Forest Street preps celebrate being 100 days brighter and smarter

Prep pupils saw just how far they've come in 100 days as Forest Street Primary School celebrated a milestone of learning for their youngest students.
Dressed in anything to do with the number 100 or 'bright' there were little old ladies, bearded old men with walking sticks, colourful capes, decorated t-shirts and other dress-ups in place of the school uniforms they've donned since they first walked through the school gates in February.
And to top the day off, teachers turned pupils and allowed their young charges to educate them - and prove how much they've learned in their first 100 days of school.
Among the 100-themed activities that children participated in on Wednesday June 19 were reflection where children looked at how they used to write their name on the first day, compared to now, how much their counting and maths skills have improved, photos from their first day of school, and more.
"It's really nice to acknowledge the children and acknowledge how far they have come emotionally, academically and physically," a teacher said.
"It helps the children build their own growth mindset."
