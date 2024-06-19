VNL doubleheader for Ballarat

The Victorian Netball League is returning to Ballarat.
Regional teams Geelong Cougars, Bendigo Strikers and Melton-based Western Warriors will join Melbourne University Lightning for a doubleheader at Selkirk Stadium on Sunday, June 30.
Western will meet Melbourne Uni and Geelong take on Bendigo in championship and 23/under divisions.
Strikers and Warriors are in their first seasons in the competition.
Warriors is coached by Kim Bailey, who also oversees Sunbury in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Warriors have some players familiar to netball in the Ballarat region.
They include 23/under players Sadie Cheesman from Cardigan and Brydi Hutchinson, of Ballarat.
Cheesman has played with Lake Wendouree and represented the Ballarat Netball Association as a junior.
Hutchinson has played with Hepburn in the CHNL and is now also with North Ballarat in BFNL.
"Hopefully prospective players will see a lot of homegrown faces and see that opportunities close to home do exist," Bailey said.
"We are located in one of the fastest growth corridors in the state, so hopefully we will be able to capitalise on that in the future and develop some awesome local talent."
Ballarat-based Ash Smith will be taking to the court for the Geelong Cougars in the championship division.
She played with former Ballarat VNL team Sovereigns.
FIXTURES
Western Warriors v Melbourne University Lightning
2pm: championship division
3.30: 23/under
Geelong Cougars v Bendigo Strikers
2pm: 23/under division
3.30: championship
