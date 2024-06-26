'What's wrong with being tough?': spotlight on young men in our schools

THERE is still a noticeable resistance and backlash Drew Hanger is noticing when broaching the subject of healthy masculinity in schools.
The Jesuit Social Services prevention coordinator said the spotlight was squarely on young men right now. He has felt a need to be more careful in how to frame the topic to best engage students.
At the same time, there has been a push from Ballarat students to open more conversations on gender equity.
Student representatives from every secondary school in the city met earlier in June to brainstorm how they could best help change and challenge unhealthy community attitudes in a bid to tackle domestic and gender-based violence.
This comes in a harrowing start to 2024 for Ballarat which has included the deaths of two women that police allege were at the hands of young men from this region.
A little down the Western Freeway at Bacchus Marsh Grammar, police have this month been investigating explicit AI-manipulated images of about 50 girls in a secondary school. Bacchus Marsh Grammar school captains have told the ABC they were shocked at the "gross" and "disgusting" way classmates had been exploited.
Mr Hanger said he recognised this has been a challenging time for the region. A few Ballarat schools had reached out to Jesuit Social Services to learn more about starting the right conversations.
About one in four young men, aged 18-30, agree with what Jesuit Social Services terms The Man Box ideals - a set of outdated, harmful and rigid beliefs they have found pressure men to behave in a certain way.
The 2024 Man Box study has found 40 per cent of young men feel they have to adhere to such values, even if they did not agree with them. Mr Hanger said this predominantly stemmed from a need for belonging and peer punishment and rewards in behaviour choice.
He said some forms of fitting in was in othering women.
Unhealthy masculinity and stereotypes among men are not new or emerging concepts, Mr Hanger said.
In his time as an educator in secondary schools, as a teacher and Jesuit program coordinator, Mr Hanger said the vehicle of how unhealthy masculinity plays out had changed with technology. Such concepts were also reinforced at a more rapid rate.
Young people need critical skills, they need critical media literacy to analyse what they see so they're not absorbing it as truth.- Drew Hanger, Jesuit Social Services
"Technology has aided this, but is not the cause of the behaviour," Mr Hanger said. "If someone's identity is made up of The Man Box...you can remove this and it's not just the technology.
"Young people need critical skills, they need critical media literacy to analyse what they see so they're not absorbing it as truth.
"[Unhealthy influencers] come and go, but it's the beliefs underneath we need to challenge."
Ballarat High School vice-captain Hamish Jones told The Courier in late May that an influx of AI-generated images and algorithms made it tough to be online.
"You could be looking at sport-related videos and next you scroll down and you see unwanted stuff. It makes you uncomfortable to have that forced upon you," Mr Jones had said.
"You can scroll past it, but the algorithm knows that you've then looked at it, so it's going to keep providing that to you."
A resounding concern from secondary school student leaders across the city has been for younger students and what this might mean in their future.
Most of Mr Hanger's work is with teachers.
He said this aimed to help promote sustainability in role models by equipping teachers with the skills and knowledge to challenge gender norms and unhealthy masculinity.
"There needs to be a whole-school approach. We don't want it to be a one-off conversation; we want continuity and sustainability," Mr Hanger said.
"We have had a few schools reach out from Ballarat to have the conversation, a starting point to find out how to challenge cultures and remain curious.
"We look at how we're modelling gender equity and social norms as teachers, sports coaches or faith leaders. It's about looking at our own biases.
"We don't want to shame or blame anyone. It's about talking about habit we don't event realise we have."
Mr Hanger said there was not significant differences between regional and metropolitan schools in concepts of masculinity. Instead, schools cultures tended to differ in the emphasis on some Man Box ideals and attitudes.
He has found student resistance tended to crop up in discussions about breaking down an identity tied to Man Box ideals of winning, power, hyper-masculinity and control.
"What's wrong with being tough?" was a common question that Mr Hanger said was about helping young men to realise such behaviour could belong in different contexts.
But it was not needed to be showing up all the time.
"Change is possible and we need to keep going and keep challenging concepts of control, entitled winning and self-sufficiency," Mr Hanger said.
"We need to be curious and interrupt these ideals."
