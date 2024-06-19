Young offenders need 'wraparound support' not jail, experts say

With more than a decade in the youth justice system, Berry Street manager Timothy Solomon has seen what works and what doesn't when it comes to getting young offenders away from a life of crime.
He says most of the children he has worked with were themselves the victims of a cycle of abuse and offending, giving rise to social isolation and a fractured understanding of how to behave in the community.
Mr Solomon and his team work to keep such children out of jail, a place he says often makes matters worse for his young, impressionable clients.
This comes after the latest Youth Justice Bill introduced to state parliament on Tuesday, which among other things looks to "deal with anti-social behaviour before it escalates, becomes a risk to community safety and ends up in court".
Berry Street Ballarat provides a service called MAST, or Multi Agency Support Team, which gives troubled youth wraparound support before they get involved in more serious trouble and end up before a court.
Mr Solomon said the program's efficacy was proven in the numbers, 59 per cent of Ballarat participants did not re-offend after their involvement with MAST.
MAST participants are usually referred from other support services, like The Orange Door. From there, MAST workers identify "protective" and "risk" factors in the young person's life and can provide funding to tackle some of the issues at hand.
The program currently has 13 children it is working with in Ballarat.
"These are kids where there are missing persons reports, or cautions by police - they are getting picked up and referred to by the system," Mr Solomon said.
"If we can involve them in a community activity, we can decrease that risk factor of not being involved.
"We can work with a footy club, or provide funding so that they can become involved in the roller derby, all of those things that are incredibly important for young people."
Like many working in the youth justice space, Mr Solomon was watching the details of the state government's Youth Justice Bill announcement and said he was happy with the outcome.
Mr Solomon welcomed the state government's proposal to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 12, and lauded what he called a "move away from the criminalisation of young offenders".
Many of these offenders were the victims of crimes themselves, often abuse and family violence.
"We know if we start to entrench kids in the youth justice system at a young age they are just going to revolve through it," Mr Solomon said.
"For a lot of these kids, the amount of time the police were present in their lives before the age of 10 is really significant.
"These kids have a different view of running from the police instead of to them. We don't want to create that for them, we want the police to be someone safe for them to go to."
According to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, the minimum age of criminal responsibility should be at least 14 years, a minimum age shared by several European countries.
The standard age of criminal responsibility across Australia is 10, however there have been moves to adopt the age of 14 in the Northern Territory and the ACT.
The precise wording of the bill has not yet been released to the public, but the state government has forecast the wide number of changes it aims to introduce to the state's youth justice system.
Among the proposals is a plan to implement a warning and caution system for children caught committing offences.
Cautions will be used for serious offending, and must be in writing with the authorisation of a police sergeant.
The age of prosecution for the offence of recruiting children into criminal activity will be reduced, from 21 to 18.
The state government said the new bill will also introduce a suite of protection measures for young Aboriginal offenders, who are over-represented in the criminal justice system.
Police can choose to administer a caution through an Aboriginal community elder, and when an Aboriginal child is sentenced to imprisonment, the court will need to give reasons as to how it considered Aboriginal sentencing principles.
Federation University associate professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice Margaret Camilleri likewise welcomed the state government's announcement, but said more funding for wraparound services like MAST is needed.
"They had been funded a couple of times for a year at the time or for six months. While that is great, services which have demonstrated their effectiveness need ongoing funding," Dr Camilleri said.
"With short-term funding, six months or even 12 months, the impact of short term funding is that workers don't stay in those roles very long, because they would be looking for other, more permanent work. That itself can be undermining the program."
Mr Solomon agreed, and said it was hard to retain staff when funding was provided in the short-term.
"When the funding cycle is short, you start looking for other jobs not knowing if your funding is going to be secured for your role to continue," Mr Solomon said.
"I sort of have a bit of hope when this (Youth Justice Bill) comes in that the government will look at MAST being extended for longer.
"We know MAST works, it has been reviewed multiple times, and continues to show that it is successful, and it is successful because it is not held by just our agency, it is all of the agencies working together."
The Youth Justice Bill will have its second reading into parliament on Thursday, where the bill will be debated in the legislative assembly.
"If we keep on as a society punishing young people by incarcerating them, what we will end up doing is creating young people who will continue offending," Dr Camilleri said.
"We know that from the adult cohort and we know that from decades of research done by many scholars and organisations that work with young people."
"Opportunities for youth justice conferencing, a form of restorative justice is also welcome. They provide opportunity where victims can talk about the impact of the crime on them.
"They also can ask questions, to understand why they were targeted. It's also a chance for young people hear the impact of the crime on the victim".
