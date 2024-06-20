'Unbalanced market': Negative rental growth for houses in Ballarat

Ballarat's rental vacancy rates have increased for three months in a row, while negative three-month rental growth for houses has happened for the first time this year, new data shows.
Buxton's head of property management Matthew Holton said it has been an "unbalanced market".
"We are seeing anything from $250 to $380 moving quite fast," he said.
"But it is more so the properties upwards of $420 onwards, those are starting to get harder and harder to lease."
Ballarat's current vacancy rates increased from one per cent to 1.8 per cent since February, according to PRD Research.
PRD Research chief economist Diaswati Mardiasmo said the continuous growth means investors are coming back to the market since the cash rate has been held stable.
Mr Holton said "anything $400 upwards seems to be where the vacancy rate is sitting".
"We are seeing a lot more people booking inspections and applications coming through on our cheapest stock."
The median rent price growth rates for houses have dropped for the fourth straight month, according to real estate statistics agency CoreLogic.
In May, the three-month median rent price change of houses was -0.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, units' median rent price are up 3.9 per cent from three months ago.
CoreLogic Research director Tim Lawless said units' rental growth did ease off through late last year but is "now really accelerating".
"I think this is speaking to more and more tenants looking towards the unit sector because renting an apartment is much more affordable than renting a house."
CoreLogic data revealed that the median rent price of all dwellings in Ballarat, including houses and units, has reached $428 per week in May.
Mr Lawless said houses' rental growth has "tapered" and the current median rent price of houses was $435 per week.
Meanwhile, the median rent price of units has reached $356 per week.
Mr Holton said the biggest issue in the Ballarat's rental market is there are no "affordable rentals" at the bottom end of the market.
"We are not seeing any cheap rentals because of the increased costs and the owners' compliance with land tax and minimum standards obligations."
Mr Holton said landlords had been asking to increase the rents.
"A lot of owners are trying to cover the costs that they are now incurring - there are costs you can not pass back to the renters," he said.
"Properties that we are saying should be $450 to $470 [per week], we are getting some owners that are expecting $550 to $570 [per week].
"There can be a $100 difference in expectation of what they are going to get versus what the market is dictating," he said.
