Release the hounds: Drugs and guns seized after dramatic arrest by dog

A dramatic Alfredton arrest saw a man hospitalised after he was chased down and bitten by a police dog, a court has heard.
Ike Richards, 29, was arrested after he came to the attention of police for stealing a motorbike and wallet containing $1500 cash from a property on the Western Highway in Armstrong on November 19, 2022.
After this incident, police conducted surveillance on Richards' movements in Ballarat.
On November 24, officers searched the Ballarat East home of a friend of Richards, where they found the stolen motorcycle with false registration plates attached.
Police then continued their surveillance on a Mazda sedan which Richards had driven to the property in Armstrong.
The next day, this surveillance led them to a unit in Alfredton, but when they attempted to apprehend Richards, he ran from the premises.
The officers then released a police dog, which chased down Richards and latched onto his arm, in the process injuring the 29-year-old who was then hospitalised.
After the arrest, police searched the unit and found the stolen wallet containing $650 cash, as well as 14.2 grams of high purity methamphetamine in a bum bag belonging to Richards.
A subsequent search of his Mazda sedan also uncovered two .22 calibre sawn-off rifles and a three-edged knife.
At a hearing in the Victorian County Court on June 19, 2024, Richards pleaded guilty to five charges in relation to theft, handling stolen goods and possession of drugs and firearms.
Defence lawyer Erin Byrt said while her client had an extensive criminal history, he had reflected on his behaviour during his 569 days in custody, and was determined to change.
She said the 29-year-old's rehabilitation would be supported by his family, and he would have stable accommodation with his sister, and employment with Grampians Waste Management on his release.
Richards was also determined to improve his behaviour so he could be a better parent to his young children, Ms Byrt said.
"At times in a young man's life there comes a time where they have to grow up," she said.
"[Richards' family] have seen significant change in his personality during his time in custody, reflection has occurred in terms of insight which hasn't been demonstrated on other occasions."
Regarding the 29-year-old's upbringing, Ms Byrt said Richards had experienced a troubled childhood where he developed a drug addiction, but had since maintained various jobs including in an abattoir, on a sheep farm and for an event hire company.
She also said Richards' injuries from the arrest had been so severe he was unable to participate in courses and work when first admitted to prison.
At times in a young man's life there comes a time where they have to grow up.- Lawyer Erin Byrt
When sentencing, Judge Damian Murphy said the former abattoir worker had an "extensive" criminal record which included prior convictions for the possession of illegal firearms.
He said the most serious element of the crimes were the two sawn-off rifles, which had been altered so they could be easily concealed and used in "nefarious" activities.
"Illegal firearms are a blight on, and a danger to, the community," Mr Murphy said.
In mitigation, Mr Murphy said Richards had experienced a troubled upbringing and had shown remorse via a letter written to the court.
"In your letter you've reflected on firearms in the community and your own stupidity in being involved in the possession of those firearms," he said.
In your letter you've reflected on firearms in the community and your own stupidity in being involved in the possession of those firearms.- Judge Damian Murphy
"You're expressing sorrow for your actions, but now you have to grow up and move on with life."
Richards was sentenced to two-years-and-eight-months in prison with a non-parole period of 20 months.
He has already served about 19 months in prison since his arrest.
"You have effectively blown some of the best years in your life," Mr Murphy said to Richards after handing down his sentence.
"You're at a fork in the road in your life, this is your last opportunity, should you fall back into the use of drugs and criminality you will receive a long period of imprisonment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.