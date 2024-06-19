163 jobs, five courses cut at Fed Uni

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories.
In our lead story this morning, Federation University will cut 163 positions across its campuses and five courses, as it tries to claw its way out of financial trouble.
Michelle Smith reports the proposed job losses include 42 voluntary redundancies with the remaining roles lost to be a combination of forced redundancies, current vacant positions going unfilled and contracts not being renewed.
It is believed about 105 roles will be impacted with some staff offered the opportunity for redeployment.
Meanwhile, Alex Dalziel talks to Berry Street manager Timothy Solomon, who tells what works when it comes to getting young offenders away from a life of crime.
It comes after the latest Youth Justice Bill introduced to state parliament on Tuesday, which among other things looks to "deal with anti-social behaviour before it escalates, becomes a risk to community safety and ends up in court".
And, Gwen Liu takes a look at a final phase of Central Highlands Water's $3 million sewer, where the authority is installing a kilometre of gravity sewer from the Midland Highway to Noble Court.
As Ballarat looks at the next stages of its growth, she finds out what works CHW is doing in the Ballarat North growth zone.
And in sport, we've been digging into the archives. Don't miss our galleries going live today for Throwback Thursday.
Thanks for supporting our journalism.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.