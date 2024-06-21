Readers have their say on future Ballarat

Webwords is compiled from comments published in local articles on this website and The Courier's social platforms.
A train station should be built at Lucas and would be a great benefit for all the residents of Lucas and the surrounding areas. Now would be the time to have a plan in place to build a station there. The former train line is currently used as a rail trail from Wendouree to Skipton .Now would be time to consider this proposal, while the rail land could be reclaimed back to run a future service for to all the communities in this area. This proposal should be closely looked at now before the previous rail line land is lost for ever . It's a no brainer.
- Ian Glasson
We need another hospital. I understand that takes money but the site of the old cattle yards would be perfect. For a state-of-the-art public and private hospital with recovery facility.
- Darren Dobbin
Most of the schools are at capacity now. Daycare and kindergarten seem to have increased but not secondary schools.
- Rachel Muir
We need an airport to take passengers to capital cities!
- Jo Stuckey
Inner city living can simply be done using existing buildings from two-storey to the higher four, with fit-out and anything else in the CBD is not needed for housing or office.
- Ross Hartley
The answer is most definitely to start building more inner-city medium rise apartments. Relaxing planning regulations to allow many existing inner city property owners to build more houses and town houses on their existing large residential blocks. Presently, Ballarat is barely coping with its existing expansion evidenced by its struggle to secure funding for expansion and upgrades of key arterial roadways to its west and southeast. The existing public transport network to the existing outer suburbs is disjointed and barely serving the needs of the city. The last thing that Ballarat needs is to be spreading outward.
- Clint Crout
Congratulations to this horse, you did well.
- Jan Koolmees
Legend HD. Gorgeous horse. Well done.
- Tracey Gibson
Well done Henry Dwyer and your team.
- Joy Lyttle
