Readers have their say on future Ballarat

A train station should be built at Lucas and would be a great benefit for all the residents of Lucas and the surrounding areas. Now would be the time to have a plan in place to build a station there. The former train line is currently used as a rail trail from Wendouree to Skipton .Now would be time to consider this proposal, while the rail land could be reclaimed back to run a future service for to all the communities in this area. This proposal should be closely looked at now before the previous rail line land is lost for ever . It's a no brainer.

