Bonshaw man charged after Meredith fatality

Updated June 20 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 9:27am
Police at the scene of a fatality in Meredith on January 17, 2024, where a Gisborne woman died. File picture by Gabrielle Hodson
Police at the scene of a fatality in Meredith on January 17, 2024, where a Gisborne woman died. File picture by Gabrielle Hodson

A Bonshaw man has been charged following a crash in Meredith that claimed the life of a Gisborne woman in 2023.

