Bonshaw man charged after Meredith fatality

A Bonshaw man has been charged following a crash in Meredith that claimed the life of a Gisborne woman in 2023.
The 24-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash on Tuesday, January 17, where police allege a silver Holden Commodore ran into the back of a white Suzuki Ignis about 6am.
"The Ignis then collided with a silver Toyota Hilux at the intersection of McLeod Street," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"A passenger in the Suzuki, a 29-year-old Gisborne woman, died at the scene. The driver of the Suzuki, a 32-year-old Gisborne man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
"The two occupants of the Hilux were not injured."
Police allege Bonshaw man was driving the Commodore.
He has since been charged with culpable driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.
The man is due to appear at the Geelong Magistrates' Court on October 28, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.