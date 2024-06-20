Crime rises in Ballarat as theft remains a problem

The number of criminal incidents in Ballarat has risen more than 13 per cent in the past year, with thefts from motor vehicles again the top reported crimes in the city.
The Crime Statistics Agency has released the latest data to the year ending March 2024, and shows 9321 criminal incidents were reported, an increase on the 8225 reported the year ending March 2023.
Stealing from a motor vehicle, "other theft" - which includes caravan and trailer thefts among other property - criminal damage, family violence order breaches and stealing from a retail store were the top five offences reported in the Ballarat local government area.
The most criminal incidents were once again reported in Ballarat Central, Wendouree, Sebastopol, Alfredton and Ballarat East, while houses, streets, driveways or carports, service stations and retails stores were the most frequent locations.
The criminal incident rate per 100,000 population also stands at 7,761.1 compared to the Victorian rate of 5,686.4.
The number of charges laid from criminal incidents dropped from 41.6 per cent in 2023 to 31 per cent in 2024, with the amount of crimes going unsolved rising from 47.5 per cent to 53.4 per cent.
Recorded offences in the Ballarat region also saw an increase, rising 7.8 per cent in the past 12 months. Almost half of those offences resulted in an arrest or summons, while 39.1 per cent remained "unsolved".
The data virtually tells the same story as the most recent data released earlier this year. In the year ending December 2023, theft was also the number one offence and incident reported in Ballarat.
The Moorabool, Golden Plains and Hepburn shires also recorded increases while the Pyrenees saw a 0.4 per cent drop compared to the same time last year.
Following the release of crime statistics to the end of December, 2023, Ballarat police Inspector Jason Templar said simply locking and securing homes, vehicles and property as well as leaving valuables out of sight can be one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of being targeted.
"Offenders will take the easy target, and the easy target is an unlocked car ... where they can see valuables inside, so it's worth the risk of trying to break in," he told The Courier in April.
"When people leave things in their vehicle or they leave them unlocked, they reduce the risk of (offenders) being caught and they increase the reward."
The latest data shows crime is up across the board in Victoria, with 535,673 criminal offences recorded to March 2024, up 7.9 per cent. However, police said while overall crime has slowly risen since the COVID-19 pandemic, "offending has still not reached pre-pandemic levels".
Acting Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Brett Curran said family violence incidents continues to be a problem and crimes committed by people under the age of 18 is at "concerning levels".
"...this cohort (is) significantly overrepresented in serious and violent crimes such as aggravated burglaries, car thefts, high risk driving, and robberies."
If you or someone you know is impacted by crime, call the Victims of Crime Helpline on 1800 819 817 or visit www.victimsofcrime.vic.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.