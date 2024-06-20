The Courier
Crime rises in Ballarat as theft remains a problem

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated June 20 2024 - 1:46pm, first published 1:00pm
Data from the Crime Statistics Agency shows crime has risen in Ballarat in the year ending March 2024.
The number of criminal incidents in Ballarat has risen more than 13 per cent in the past year, with thefts from motor vehicles again the top reported crimes in the city.

Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

