Those new murals you might've seen? They show must-love vibes of our city

A LITTLE like wearing their hearts on their sleeves, artists have served up their most-loved bits of Ballarat in new murals about town.
The pop-up arts trail is about brightening streets in the central business district for winter and helping people to explore the best of what this city can offer.
For artist Joel Hammonds it is one of the places that appealed to him most when he first visited the city: the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
"We'd come and visited a few times for exhibitions. The thing I love most about it was really good spaces running through it," Mr Hammonds said. "I wanted to show the spaces in the gallery, more than the art."
The hot pink entrance and grand staircase are on show but it was in early reference work for the project that Mr Hammonds' son Wolfy made his way in.
Mr Hammonds said Wolfy kept making his way into photos as he explored the gallery - and Wolfy was "really happy" with the finished product showing him, quite largely emblazoned on the wall of Campana's in Mair Street.
There are also a few special nods to well-known gallery favourites, such as Thomas Flintoff's Durham ox painting.
For artist Scott Leonard, this project was a chance to champion "the world-class people of the town" in typography and illustration. This includes makers such as photographers, jewellers, ceramicists, chefs, breweries and musicians.
Others have looked for inspiration in iconic Ballarat spots, such as Sovereign Hill and Lake Wendouree to swans and boatsheds and even Carboni's pizzas and Pancho tacos.
BELOW: FIND THE LOCATIONS FOR EACH MURAL IN THE MAP (each site is marked with a star)
City of Ballarat councillor Samantha McIntosh said said this collaborative project helped to elevate Ballarat streets and proudly showcase the city's arts and cultural heritage.
"There are so many wonderful artists to celebrate and what they find interesting in Ballarat," Cr McIntosh said.
"Not everyone walks into a gallery or into an exhibition. Hopefully this can inspire people to explore more of our arts world."
The seven-stop arts trail for Ballarat In The Know has been created in partnership with City of Ballarat and Tourism Midwest Victoria in a bid to keep residents and their visiting loved ones getting out and about on the city streets this winter.
This follows the success of White Night on June 1 and the lively images projected on landmarks in the city centre.
Works are also underway for Ballarat Winter Festival on June 29, with special lighting displays being installed about Sturt Street and the annual return of the popular ice-skating rink for school holidays on Armstrong Street.
Tourism Midwest Victoria chairman John Pandazopoulos said the trail celebrated all creatives, including artisan foods and produce and music.
"The essence of tourism is about locals embracing visitors and sharing what they love about this area," Mr Pandazopoulos said.
Each artwork features a QR code nearby for people to share what they love most about Ballarat.
Murals will be on show until July 22, 2024.
