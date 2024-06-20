How investing in pre-schoolers will pay big dividends into the future

Every year more than 200 First Nations babies are born in Ballarat and a new program will work to ensure their first five years of life set them up for the best possible future.
Ballarat will become a site of the Connected Beginnings program, which connects First Nations children aged from birth to five with a range of early childhood health, education and family support services to help children meet the milestones needed for a positive transition to school.
Ballarat and District Aboriginal Co-operative (BADAC) will run the program in Ballarat with $1.8 million of funding from the federal government.
BADAC chief executive Karen Heap said the Indigenous community was growing rapidly across the area that BADAC serves, with a 44 per cent increase in population since 2016.
"Our demographics are very young, with more than a quarter of our community under 15," she said. "We have seen 58 per cent growth in the number of babies and pre-schoolers since 2016 and we have over 200 babies born every year in Ballarat at the moment."
She said it was a priority to address the complex challenges facing children and their families in the community, and Connected Beginnings would help provide that much-needed support.
"This helps connect families and children to culturally safe early years learning ... as a key factor to drive change," she said.
Federal early education minister Anne Aly and Ballarat MP Catherine King visited BADAC's Yirram Burron Early Learning Centre in Sebastopol to announced the expansion of Connected Beginnings to Ballarat.
"By the time children reach school at age five or six, 90 per cent of their brain development has already happened. This includes setting the foundation for their future learning, health, well-being and includes how they relate to others and their resilience in the face of stress and challenges," Dr Aly said.
"All the research tells us, and all the evidence tells us, is that if you get those first five years right, you really set up children for life ... right through primary school, through adolescence and high school, and right into adulthood.
"We also know that you can't really disentangle education from healthcare, from parental support, from all of those other things. And that's what Connected Beginnings does, it recognises that to really look at the well-being of a child in those first key five years, you have to wrap around them."
The program draws on traditional Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural and education practices of wrapping around a child, ensuring that a child's whole holistic needs are met, that their whole well-being is looked after.
The program will support around 350 First Nations children across Ballarat.
"Their early learning centres have been a great success and with BADAC now running the Connected Beginnings program locally, even more First Nations children will be supported and school ready."
Dr Ali said Connected Beginnings already operated in around 40 other locations across Australia with the community-led project seeing attendance at early childhood education increasing more than 10 per cent, and an increase in children on track with meeting their developmental goals in their first five years of life to be ready to start school.
