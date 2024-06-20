As the darkest day draws near, numbers show lake users remain steady

PEDESTRIANS are continuing to power about Lake Wendouree in consistently high numbers as the shortest day of the year approaches.
This is Ballarat's first winter with lake lighting about the Steve Moneghetti track in play.
A pedestrian sensor near the Fairyland precinct, on the northwestern corner of the lake, counted more than 21,600 walkers and runners on the track in May.
This is compared to about 23,800 people in January - a month with the same number of days as May - but there has been an obvious drop from a balmy March in which 26,710 people hit the track.
City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said with winter solstice approaching on Friday, June 21, now was the best time to fully appreciate the lake lighting benefits.
"We are very pleased to see a steady flow of people exercising around Lake Wendouree at a time of year when limited daylight has previously made it difficult for people to exercise outside," Ms Wetherall said.
"Having the lake lights now fully functioning when there is less daylight creates a safer environment for people and offers more opportunities for the community to enjoy Lake Wendouree.
"...We encourage people to add a layer of warm clothes and head up to Lake Wendouree just before dawn or in the evening this winter."
Lights were first officially tested in November 2023, after a string of delays to the $3.17 million project.
The lights turn on automatically at 5.30am until daylight and from dusk until 10pm each day.
There have been some early niggles with patches of lights not working, but the City has been working with operators to quickly fix problems. As of Thursday, June 20, all but one of the 232 lights were operating.
Runner Micah Drake said it would be unlikely she would head out for a run early in the mornings without the new lighting system. This was due to personal safety and visibility at the lake.
Ms Drake, who coordinates Her Run Club, added a Tuesday pre-work run meet at 6.25am a couple of months ago. Her Run Club is a group of women of all ages and abilities who walk and run the lake track together.
She has reported lights not working and said this had been quickly fixed while often, as it grew closer to dawn, patches of lights might turn off before others when it was still a bit dark.
"It has been awesome," Ms Drake said.
"There actually are a lot of people out early. It depends on the weather but [Tuesday this week] it was so good to see so many people.
"We love it."
City of Ballarat will this week add three extra pedestrian counters about Lake Wendouree to gain a clearer gauge for foot traffic about the entire lake precinct.
The lake lighting project was funded with $2.5 million from the state government and boosted by council.
