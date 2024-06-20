BFNL clubs rocked after death of much-loved footballer

The unexpected death of Billy Sullivan has rocked the Ballarat Football Netball League, with the Melton footballer remembered as one of the "one of the most lovable people you could ever meet".
BFNL clubs are rallying around each other after Sullivan died this week.
Sullivan spent most of his football life at Melton South, before transferring to Darley last year. In a heartbreaking twist, he missed last year's premiership success after injuring his shoulder late in the season.
This year he moved to Melton where he has been an integral member of the senior team which has climbed to the top of the ladder.
It's both on and off the field that all three clubs say that he will be long remembered
Melton coach Troy Scoble led the tributes to the popular clubman.
"He was just one of the most lovable, likable people you could ever meet," he said. "He was a great teammate, he gave everything at training, everything on the field, and to be honest, he gave absolutely he could off the field too.
"He was one of those, I guess you would say, culture builders. He joined our group, he made such a significant contribution in the such a short amount of time.
"That's in the footy sense, but in the personal sense, I've had a strong relationship with the family for over 15 years, they are all the same, quality people, quality characters and this is going to hit everyone really hard because we loved him so much."
But it's not just the Bloods where Sullivan had an impact, with both Melton South and Darley also paying tribute to him.
It was Melton South where Sullivan really made his name. Former Melton South coach Heath Pritchard said the whole football community was in shock.
"Billy was a much loved member of the club in my five years of coaching," he said. "He was a gregarious and fun character, he always had a smile on his face, he was very very popular among the group, no-one ever had a bad word to say about Billy, at Melton South, Melton or Darley. He was a great young man, it's such a huge shock.
"Billy is a born and bred Melton South boy. He played all his junior footy here. He went off to the Western Jets and came back to Melton South.
"He played a lot of senior footy, unfortunately we missed the year with COVID, when he came back he did an ACL. As a club, it was really disappointing because he was such an important member of our side as we were trying to develop and grow the club.
"He was incredibly important part of our team because of his pace, his unpredictability. He had genuine leg speed, he was so loved in our group and all the boys who played with him during that time.
"I know how close they are, they all got together on Tuesday and spent some time together and as a club, we're all getting around them and everyone.
"It's a sad day for our footy club, but it's also a sad day for everyone who has been involved with Billy throughout his life and throughout his football."
Darley coach Dan Jordan said his former teammates were doing it tough this week.
"He was a big part of our club, he came across last year. He had an outstanding career at Melton South," he said.
"The first thing that struck me was, he was a bit shy at first, but once you broke him down, he was a really likable guy who had an infectious smile, and fitted into our group really well.
"He had some injuries in the pre-season, so probably he didn't get a game until round seven or eight.
"In terms of a person, he was a really hard trainer and was really tough. He was just one of those guys that would cop knocks and he just got up time and again. It was him who showed our younger guys how to play. As a bloke, he fitted in really well. He was a great addition for us."
Jordan also gave an insight into Sullivan's infectious personality.
"One thing I do remember and I was having a bit of a chuckle about it last night, there was a moment at our season launch when there was a bit of in-house spruiking going on, it was mentioned 'at round 9 when we have our bye and we're nine-zip' and I'm thinking 'let's temper the expectations here', Billy got up and said, "Nah, we'll win the flag this year', I asked 'why's that Bill?' His reply was 'because you've got Sullivan'.
"I remembered that last night, he was right, we had him, we won the flag. It's such a shame he wasn't out there on the day."
Melton South is due to face Darley this week in round 10 of the BFNL. How that game goes ahead, and what tributes will be paid are still to be confirmed. It is expected that all BFNL games will have a minute's silence prior to the start.
Doubts however remain as to whether Saturday's top-of-the-table clash between Melton and Sunbury will go ahead with Scoble admitting football was the furthest thing from his or his team's mind at the moment.
He said a decision on whether Melton will field a side, or how that side will look, will probably not be made until Friday when the club had had a chance to come together.
The league said anything that club's wish to put in place this weekend would have the full support.
