BFNL clubs rocked after death of much-loved footballer

"One thing I do remember and I was having a bit of a chuckle about it last night, there was a moment at our season launch when there was a bit of in-house spruiking going on, it was mentioned 'at round 9 when we have our bye and we're nine-zip' and I'm thinking 'let's temper the expectations here', Billy got up and said, "Nah, we'll win the flag this year', I asked 'why's that Bill?' His reply was 'because you've got Sullivan'.

