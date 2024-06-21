49,500 new houses proposed for Ballarat, but where's the infrastructure?

After the state government unveiled new draft targets last weekend, the talking point for The Courier's readers was infrastructure.
The government's strategy gives Ballarat a target of 46,900 homes it needs to build by 2051.
This is in addition to the 53,000 existing homes in the council area and means we need to build nearly 2000 houses a year to meet the target.
As we reported this week, under the 2051 targets, growth will be concentrated to the areas closer to Melbourne, as well as larger regional centres like Ballarat.
Currently, 27% of the state's total housing is in regional Victoria, while under the targets, just 18.7% of the homes planned will be in regional areas.
Our neighbouring shires, Golden Plains and Moorabool, are planned to more than double.
So where is the vision and commitment from the state government in regional Victoria and the infrastructure we need to support our growing communities?
As the government liaises with its stakeholders, including councils, we put the question to our readers.
What does future Ballarat need for housing and population growth?
Improving the city's public transport, particularly trains, was at the top of the wish list.
Readers were quick to call for fixing the city's road infrastructure, particularly in Ballarat west, and fixing the region's deteriorating roads, including along with Western Freeway.
It was followed by an additional hospital and secondary school for Ballarat west, along with future-proofing our water infrastructure.
As the state government calls for public feedback, many of the current submissions support a third train station in Ballarat.
There's strong support for a station in the Ballarat West, as well as Ballarat North where there is currently an active passenger line.
People are also looking for improved train infrastructure in our surrounding towns, with more frequency of services to allow greater movement between localities.
The push to live in the regions isn't going away. We're seen as a place offering a better lifestyle, job opportunities and education, housing affordability and better cost of living.
But decision-makers need to be investing in our communities with infrastructure to ensure we can absorb the population growth and thrive.
