The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Opinion

49,500 new houses proposed for Ballarat, but where's the infrastructure?

Emily Sweet
By Emily Sweet
June 22 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat west, one of the city's two growth areas. Picture by Adam Spencer.
Ballarat west, one of the city's two growth areas. Picture by Adam Spencer.

After the state government unveiled new draft targets last weekend, the talking point for The Courier's readers was infrastructure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Sweet

Emily Sweet

Acting managing editor

Emily Sweet is acting managing editor of The Courier. Previously Head of Engagement for ACM, owner of The Courier. emily.sweet@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.