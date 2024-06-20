Council closing reserve to fix old landfill issues

The Chisholm Street Reserve will be closed from November as the City of Ballarat builds a new trench to vent gases from a former landfill on the site.
According to council, the site was used as a landfill from 1967 to 1982, and capped with clay in the 1980s in accordance with regulations at the time.
But newer Environment Protection Authority requirements mean a "landfill gas trench" will need to be built, to "passively vent any potential landfill gas", which will be built at the rear of "several houses on the southern side of Leerama Court".
Landfill gas comes from material breaking down underground, according to the EPA, and is mainly composed of methane and carbon dioxide.
There can be bad odours if the gas is escaping, and risks during heavy rainfall.
"Over the last two years where there has been heavy rainfall, many landfill operators have been caught out," the EPA states.
"The increased moisture has produced more landfill gas and leachate (contaminated water produced when clean water interacts with waste in a landfill).
"Poor leachate management has flooded landfills causing gas extraction systems to fail and undersized gas extraction systems have not been able to cope with the increased gas volumes produced. These situations cause landfill gas to escape to the atmosphere causing odours."
The EPA also notes if there is an odour, "at low levels", it "does not usually cause health effects".
"Exposure to landfill gas at low levels is unlikely to result in long term adverse health effects," the EPA website states.
"Methane is not known to cause any long term health effects like cancer or birth defects."
Council was fined in 2017 for not properly dealing with the site, with expensive monitoring works required at the time.
The November works, now out to tender, will also include better stormwater engineering to "ensur(e) it drains away from the landfill surface".
Residents in the area have been informed, and the site will be closed during construction until "vegetation is completely established" - council expects work to be complete by June 2025.
Council's infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said in a statement the works will "comply with (EPA) guidelines while ensuring that the community and our environment is protected".
