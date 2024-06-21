An 'architectural abomination' planned for station?

The Ballarat Railway Station is an architectural gem that constitutes one of our city's most significant public buildings.
But if we don't act now, the station's classic Victorian design will be transformed from landmark into eyesore.
The state government has announced a plan to construct lift towers and a new pedestrian bridge for access to both railway platforms.
And rightly so. Any reasonable person will agree that proper disability accessibility at the Ballarat Railway Station is long overdue.
Thus, the problem is not whether the Station redesign should be done, but how the current plan will do it.
The proposed design will feature a post-modern design that entirely clashes with the heritage design of the Station.
The station's classic Victorian architecture will be blighted by a series of steel box-like towers that look like something out of Legoland.
And, depending on your vantage point, the station's magnificent clock tower will be partially or fully obscured.
Forever.
State Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison has worked hard to secure a $50 million grant from the Allan Labor Government to update the Station's facilities so that elderly passengers and passengers living with disability can more easily move from one platform to the other.
I applaud her for that effort, but the goal of improving accessibility must not come at the expense of the cultural and architectural heritage of a historically essential building.
In its Statement of Significance, the Heritage Council of Victoria explains that "Ballarat station is essential to the interpretation of the buildings in Lydiard Street North from Sturt Street to the railway crossing ...".
Politicians from far-distant Spring Street in Melbourne must take care not to disfigure the Victorian-era facade of one of the most important public buildings in Ballarat.
But this is precisely what will happen unless the residents of Ballarat raise their voices to protect the heritage integrity of our National Trust-classified Railway Station.
Some people complain that 'faux heritage destroys real heritage.'
Yet it is more than possible to complement the heritage of the Ballarat Railway Station with a design that respects the building's Victorian architectural legacy.
The Office of the Victorian Government Architect advises: "Good design should complement existing heritage buildings or conservation areas by respecting historic character, by adapting to it or by contrasting with it without overwhelming heritage values."
By this measure, the proposed redesign of the Ballarat Railway Station has missed the mark by a country mile.
If built, this plan will create an architectural abomination that will blight one of the most important heritage streetscapes in our city.
About 1,750 people board a train each at the Ballarat Railway Station and one of our city's most important economic engines is tourism.
Imagine the dismay of visitors to Sovereign Hill seeking an authentic 19th-century experience, yet stepping off the train to be confronted by this ultra-modern architectural monstrosity that has been grafted onto our Victorian-era Railway Station.
Then there's the budgetary aspect of this proposal. Just last week, the Herald Sun alerted us to major budget overruns in large infrastructure projects.
These include road and rail budget blowouts of $12.7 billion over the past six months.
Blowouts that we as Victorian taxpayers will have to pay for in government interest payments, reduced public services, or both.
I'm neither a civil engineer nor a city planner. But common sense tells me that it's possible to accommodate the need for accessibility in a manner that respects the architectural heritage of the Ballarat Railway Station and doesn't bust the budget.
The Victorian Government must go back to the drawing board on the Ballarat Railway Station 'upgrade' (a more appropriate term for the current proposal is 'downgrade').
The current redesign proposal must not stand.
And as our representative in Parliament, Juliana Addison needs to make sure this is what happens.
Ted Lapkin, Soldiers Hill
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.