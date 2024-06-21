CHFL R10 previews: top Dogs, who would have thought it?

at Creswick, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 10, 2023 - Wickers 11.6 (72) d Bulldogs 9.13 (67)
Creswick 14th (2 wins, 6 losses, 1 bye)
Daylesford 2nd (8 wins, 1 loss)
Selection: Bulldogs
Daylesford has the opportunity to go to the top of the ladder in the Central Highlands Football League.
Who would have been brave enough to predict that at the start of the season?
Not even a diehard Bulldogs fan would have gone this far.
That is exactly where coach Hamish Jarrad will have them if they defeat Creswick at Creswick on Saturday.
They should. Daylesford goes into the match a red-hot favourite.
Daylesford sits second behind Bungaree on percentage, but the Demons have a bye, leaving the door open for the Bulldogs.
All this will set up a genuine top-of-the-table clash between Daylesford and Bungaree the following round on Saturday, June 29.
The Bulldogs have done just about everything right so far, with a 41-point loss to Gordon their only blemish.
There is no danger of them slipping up against Creswick.
Daylesford has shown an ability to shut down free-flowing teams and it is difficult to see the Wickers breaking down the Bulldogs.
Creswick has struggled against top eight teams - losing to Dunnstown by 71 points, Gordon by 62, Carngham-Linton by 69 and Bungaree by 81.
This might be much the same, although coach Paul Borchers will implore that the Wickers start to find some improvement or risk going through the season with much to show for it.
Daylesford will debut under-18 player Zeke Slater, while Aaron Smith is playing for the first time since round two.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Toby Maher's season appears to be over with tendon damage in a finger requiring surgery.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
CRESWICK
In: Branden Sternberg, Lleyton Scheele
Out: Tynan Haintz, Caleb Hepworth
DAYLESFORD
In: Aaron Smith, Joel Cummings, Cam Beck, Zeke Slater (debut - under-18s)
Out: Michael Cummings (shoulder), Luke Said (shoulder), Toby Maher (finger), Jake Briggs (unavailable)
at Gordon, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 10, 2023 - Emus 8.7 (55) d Eagles 7.12 (54)
Gordon 5th (6 wins, 2 losses 1 bye)
Skipton 4th (6 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Emus
SKIPTON has proved to be a stumbling block for Gordon in the past seasons.
In years that Gordon has dominated and gone onto win premierships, Skipton has remarkably had the better of the Eagles in the home and away season.
The Emus defeated Gordon by 40 points for the first time ever in 2022 - the Eagles only loss of that campaign - and last year they repeated the dose by one point.
That was one of only two defeats for Gordon.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell is not putting any weight on what has happened in the past, with a new season providing completely new scenarios.
However, can Skipton play some mind games and do it again at Gordon on Saturday?
Although it has only two losses, Gordon has not looked as imposing this campaign.
The Eagles have been getting the job done, but with a different make-up this year it has had to work much harder.
Their performance against Waubra last round was an example of this, but they will line up much stronger against the Emus.
Premiership players Luke Gunnell, Jessi Lampi, Ethan Crackel and Sam Griffiths all return with star recruit Bailey Veale.
Although Zack Ryan (hamstring) is out, it is a much better looking combination - one that will make it difficult for Skipton.
Skipton will also need to lift after dropping a close one to Dunnstown, with Bailey Meek in for Josh Peters (unavailable).
The Emus have looked really impressive on occasions, but there has been a tendency to mix their form a little despite still getting the points.
There is plenty on the line for Skipton and Gordon - primarily a top spot.
Each is on 24 premiership points, with the Emus having the better percentage.
Although it's only mid-season, any advantage in such a tight battle - six premiership points from fourth to ninth - could prove vital.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
GORDON
In: Luke Gunnell, Bailey Veale, Ethan Cracker, Jessi Lampi, Sam Griffiths
Out: Brenton Payne (managed), Zack Ryan (hamstring), Elijah Muir, Ash McKenzie, Kobi Cheeseman
SKIPTON
In: Bailey Meek
Out: Josh Peters (unavailable)
at Snake Valley, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 14, 2023 - Saints 14.15 (99) d Bombers 9.9 (63)
Carngham-Linton 7th (5 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Buninyong 6th (5 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw)
Selection: Saints
CARNGHAM-Linton and Buninyong are engaged in a similar battle at Snake Valley, with this pair sitting directly behind Gordon and Skipton.
Like Skipton, the Saints and Bombers were hurt by losses last time out.
The loser will this time most likely find itself out the top eight in ninth with Dunnstown and Hepburn set to pounce.
That would be a turn around.
Someone among this group is going to miss finals - an outcome none of them are prepared to accept.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
CARNGHAM-LINTON
In: Tom Clark, Harrison Butler
Out: Sam Hopper (calf), Kyle Henderson
BUNINYONG
In: Mitch Warner
at Rokewood, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 9, 2023 - Cats 12.10 (82) d Grasshoppers 11.12 (78)
Rokewood-Corindhap 11th (3 wins, 6 losses)
Newlyn 3rd (6 wins, 0 losses, 2 draws, 1 bye)
Selection: Cats
NEWLYN is sitting tight unbeaten in third position and looking to extend that run against Rokewood-Corindhap at Rokewood.
Only a matter of weeks ago the Cats were cruising.
With many clubs having constant injury issues Newlyn was close to full strength.
Then important defender Jackson Starcevich went down with a season-ending ankle injury.
Since then Mitch Phelps has had a few issues, Chris Giampaolo has strained a quadricep and now ruck/forward Mitch Mcgrath has knee trouble to deal with - the full extent of which is yet to be confirmed.
It has not impacted Newlyn's performance yet, but it has the potential to one day catch up with it.
The Cats are expected to have dangerous small forward Mitch Phelps and Dylan Fishwick back.
Can Rokewood-Corindhap produce something out of the box and breathe life into season?
The Grasshoppers have pushed the likes of Daylesford, Buninyong and Skipton, but they need to do more than that.
They need at least the power of a neighbouring wind turbine behind them.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
In: Michael Searle, Ed Denouden, Charlie Long, Kyle Hayes, Jayden Hayes
Out: Pat Haberfield (shoulder), Tom Fagg (finger), Dan Cassidy, Loki Baker-Radford, Jaylan White
NEWLYN
In: Dylan Fishwick, Mitch Phelps
Out: Mitch Magrath (knee), Dan Mizzeni
at Learmonth, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 9, 2023 - Lakies 16.12 (108) d Crows 4.5 (29)
Learmonth 10th (4 wins, 5 losses)
Beaufort 17th (1 win, 7 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Lakies
BEAUFORT will be feeling much better about itself after its first win in more than two seasons.
It will have taken a lot of pressure off the Crows.
Unfortunately, they will be without Jack and Sam Wotherspoon, who made significant contributions to the win over Ballan.
Learmonth welcomes back key forward Damon Folkes, but this has been offset by injuries to Cam Kimber and James Laidlaw.
Right now Learmonth looks a little bit off the pace in the finals race.
Statistically Lakies are not far away, but on the field they need to find something extra.
They should account for Beaufort though and stay in touch of the top eight for the moment.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
LEARMONTH
In: Damon Folkes, Briley Patullo, Joel Neal
Out: Cam Kimber (injured), James Laidlaw (knee), Jake Dunne (managed)
BEAUFORT
In: Laurie Megne, Nathan Clarke, Zach Dally, Trent Miller, Lachlan Fraser
Out: Jack and Sam Wotherspoon (unavailable), Dempsey Wenn, Riley Tuddenham, Bradie Thomas
at Wallace, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 9, 2023 -Tigers 9.21 (75) d Roos 3.9 (27)
Springbank 16th (1 win, 7 losses, 1 bye)
Waubra 15th (2 wins, 7 losses)
Selection: Tigers
JUST when Springbank looked like getting its strongest team of the season on the park, injuries have struck again.
The Tigers are much better with Isaac Pertzel, Fletcher Toose and Flynn Donegan back.
However, this has been offset by the loss of Brant Haintz (unavailable), Andrew Challis (hamstring), Chris Quinlan (hamstring), Archie Geyle (shoulder) and Todd Finco (calf).
They are big losses.
Springbank still should have enough to overcome Waubra.
The Roos had a real crack against Gordon.
Despite fading, that will have given them confidence to produce another big effort and perhaps give the Tigers a fright.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
SPRINGBANK
In: Isaac Pertzel, Fletcher Toose, Flynn Donegan, Jack McCann, Matthew Simpson (debut)
Out: Brant Haintz (unavailable), Andrew Challis (hamstring), Chris Quinlan (hamstring), Archie Geyle (shoulder), Todd Finco (calf), Colin Vaughan
WAUBRA
In: Brayden Morshead, Oliver Randall
Out Alex and Max Marro (unavailable)
at Dunnstown, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 4, 2023 - Towners 17.17 (119) d Magpies 6.5 (41)
Dunnstown 8th (5 wins, 4 losses)
Clunes 13th (2 wins, 6 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Towners
DUNNSTOWN should bring up its fourth win in a row.
The Towners did it tough early against the likes of Gordon, Carngham-Linton, Bungaree and Dunnstown, but have turned things around against the likes of Buninyong and Skipton.
This has edged them into the top eight and once again they have their own fortunes in their hands.
Staying in the top eight is not going to be easy, but they are just one of several teams in this situation.
Dunnstown will get the win against Clunes though and that is as far as it can look forward.
Clunes has not been able to get its season going.
All the Magpies can do is keep working at it and perhaps their fortunes will turn.
They will need their share of luck here though.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
DUNNSTOWN
In: Sam Forbes, Matt Bulluss
OUT: Lachlan Taylor, Ben Collins
CLUNES
In: Brandyn Davidson
at Ballan, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 1, 2023 - Burras 18.10 (118) d Blues 4.9 (33)
Ballan 12th (2 wins, 7 losses)
Hepburn 9th (4 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw, 1 bye)
Selection: Burras
Hepburn returns from a bye outside the top eight.
For the Burras it is time to get its skates on, but they have a favourable draw.
Five of their remaining eight games are against teams outside the top eight and if they can find their best form will also be big shows against Dunnstown, Gordon and Carngham-Linton.
Win the lot and look out.
Ballan was stung by the loss to Beaufort and surely the Blues will give a big response, but as always their main challenge will be getting some potency in attack.
That's easier said than done.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
BALLAN
No change
HEPBURN
In: Ned Johns, Matt Davis
Out: Dan O'Halloran (managed), Jimmy Wallesz
