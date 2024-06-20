Man accused of stealing from Hannah McGuire's GoFundMe faces court

The Winter Valley man charged with stealing money raised to support the family of Hannah McGuire, a woman who was allegedly murdered, has dodged questions after making a brief appearance in court.
Lachlan Morganti, 26, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on June 20, 2024, after being charged with one count of theft, understood to be from a GoFundMe account set up to support Ms McGuire's family.
During Thursday's hearing, Morganti was represented by a Victorian Legal Aid duty lawyer and was supported by three people in court.
Morganti's lawyer applied to have the matter adjourned, which was accepted by magistrate Michelle Hodgson, who set the next hearing for July 1.
The 26-year-old's lawyer then asked the court to consider a later date to allow additional time to review disclosure material, but this was rejected by Ms Hodgson who said it would be inappropriate to adjourn the matter for any longer.
During the adjournment period, Ms Hodgson ordered Morganti to comply with his bail conditions which included living at his address in Winter Valley and not contacting any prosecution witnesses.
After the hearing, Morganti moved past media outside court, and declined to answer questions regarding his alleged conduct.
Morganti was charged by Victoria Police on June 3, after he allegedly repeatedly removed money from a GoFundMe account, which had raised about $65,000 to support the McGuire family.
It's alleged 23-year-old Delacombe Primary School worker Hannah McGuire was murdered by her partner, Lachlan Young early this year.
Her body was found in a burnt-out car in bushland near Ross Creek on April 5.
In the wake of the murder, a GoFundMe was set up to support the family, but it's understood that money was never delivered to the McGuires.
Morganti will return to court on July 1.
