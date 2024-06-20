The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/From The Press Box
Opinion

Amid royals and pomp, great circumstance puts Ballarat on world sports map

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 20 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat horse trainer Henry Dwyer celebrate what many have lauded a courageous win with Asfoora in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - all the way from Dowling Forest racing precinct in Miners Rest (background). Main picture Getty Images
Ballarat horse trainer Henry Dwyer celebrate what many have lauded a courageous win with Asfoora in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - all the way from Dowling Forest racing precinct in Miners Rest (background). Main picture Getty Images

COURAGEOUS and audacious became internationally synonymous with Ballarat racing within minutes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.