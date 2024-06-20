Amid royals and pomp, great circumstance puts Ballarat on world sports map

COURAGEOUS and audacious became internationally synonymous with Ballarat racing within minutes.
For those who do not following racing, Royal Ascot has a tendency to be far more about the royal fashion and which majesties get to arrive in a horse-drawn carriage together.
Suddenly, amid all the top hats and tails and spectacular millinery, the talk became not just about Australia, but about Ballarat.
Victorious horse trainer Henry Dwyer has been talking up this city and our racing community pretty much every chance he has had after Asfoora's stunning win in the group 1 King Charles III Stakes 1000 metres.
Melbourne Cup might stop our nation and the Americans have their Kentucky Derby, but even the those who are not racing devotees realise Royal Ascot is the most prestigious horse racing carnival in the world.
And a Ballarat-based horse and trainer topped one of the most important group 1 sprints in the world on opening day.
This was Asfoora's first group 1 win and Dwyer has said his team "got a bit of stick at home" for his English plans, given the five-year-old mare had not prevailed in a group 1 in Australia.
What they have achieved, backed by owner-breeder Akram El-Fahkri, again reinforces our city's sporting reputation on a world stage.
The Miners Rest training centre continues to grow from strength to strength to evolve into one of Victoria's biggest training precincts and one of the state's best training precincts. This has included a synthetic uphill training track, featuring electronic timing, added in 2011 that is designed to strengthen horses but has been known to host football pre-season drills.
A new training track, with greater capacity, opened in May 2024, five years after a $10 million synthetic track was opened as an alternative for race fixtures in poor weather.
Our facilities have continued to attract a host of top trainers, including Dwyer whose stables are neighbour to homegrown Melbourne Cup winning jockey-turned-trainer Michelle Payne.
Being a bit out of town, most Ballarat people would not realise the incredible precinct we have in our backyard.
Asfoora is not the first Ballarat horse to have won overseas.
Six Australia horses have even won this feature race before her.
But the sprinting mare reinforces a tough pathway from Ballarat to the other side of the world.
Results like this are further evidence of the progression in our racing community that is consistently producing feature race winners all over Australia.
Asfoora and Dwyer have taken this success to a whole new level.
Royal Ascot was Asfoora's second start in England. Dwyer has made clear the uphill track was generally not to her liking. He had pegged her more for upcoming races at Goodwood and York.
Dwyer said his team were confident in the mare. They found a race to best suit her.
This shows not only what can be possible, but what can be possible from Ballarat - a particularly pertinent point in an Olympic year.
While the race played out overnight, Ballarat time, Dwyer made sure to speak with Ballarat trainers and Australian media, including The Courier, well into the night as celebrations for the win rolled on.
This victory is truly a feather in the cap for this city.
