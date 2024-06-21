BFNL football goes on amid tragedy

Events of this week have put a pall over round 10 of the BFNL, but there remains a host of important, ladder shaping games to be played.
Three matches in-particular will have a big say on how the season unfolds for a number of clubs.
The biggest of these is the clash between North Ballarat and East Point at Mars Stadium.
The two teams loom as the most-likely challengers from Ballarat to the dominance of eastern-based clubs Sunbury, Melton and Darley.
These two sides are well acquainted with each other, having met in the preliminary final last season, with North comfortably getting the job done that day.
A lot has happened since and East Point now seems to be the form side of the competition, having taken care of both Sunbury and Melton in recent weeks.
North Ballarat just keeps on finding ways to ware down opponents with the contrasting styles here of force versus run set to collide on what should be one of the games of the season at Mars Stadium.
The four points could be crucial to each club they chase the valuable top two position come the end of the season.
Away from that clash, there's also plenty of interest in the Bacchus Marsh versus Redan clash with both sides desperate for a win to keep in touch with sixth position.
Redan is slowly getting back its best team but will come up against a Cobras outfit that looks to be just on the cusp of taking the next step.
But there's a huge watch on Bacchus Marsh this weekend with both star ruck Luke Goetz and Jack Parente named in the team on Thursday night, but both are under an injury cloud.
The club has also lost on-baller Tyson Shea after it was discovered on Tuesday that he had a broken jaw. He will miss between four and six weeks.
"He copped a bump in the second quarter and just played out the game, he seemed fine, he's as tough as they come," Cobras coach Dennis Armfield revealed.
"But he went to the doctor on Tuesday, while his teeth were all aligned, his bite wasn't, and they diagnosed a broken jaw in two places."
Both teams fell short against quality opponents in the previous round, but there was probably more to like in the Bacchus Marsh performance against Melton, where they hung in after being jumped in the first 15 minutes.
Redan was no match from the very beginning against East Point, despite breaking even in the last quarter.
There's a big in for Redan with Grant Bell returning after missing last week's clash with the Kangaroos. His return and possible exclusions at Bacchus Marsh could make the difference.
Both these teams need a lot to go right in the second half of the season, but there is definitely one spot up for grabs come September, so there's plenty to play for.
The other two teams battling for that last position in the finals, Ballarat and Sebastopol also meet in another mouth-watering clash.
The Burra has won just the two games this season, but you get the feeling they are starting to build. up against Ballarat, a side which has been hit by injury of late, will be a fascinating contest.
This match will tell a lot about where both sides are at. A Burra victory here might just kick-start their run to the finals, while a Swans win will probably snuff out any chance Sebastopol has of making a late run.
How both Darley and Melton South line-up this week will be more of a question than the result itself. The match will be more a celebration than a game for four points.
Sunbury and Melton will also have to work out the logistics of how their match goes ahead. Given the two teams play each other again soon, little can be achieved from either side on this occasion.
