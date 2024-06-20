Scammer to repay thousands after resorting to desperate measure during pandemic

An assembly line worker who struggled with unemployment during COVID-19 lockdowns has faced court after he resorted to scamming an unsuspecting victim out of $4275.
Lawrence Horwood, 47, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on June 20, 2024, in relation to the offence.
On February 1, 2021, Horwood offered services online to a victim located in New South Wales, who then paid $4275 into the 47-year-old's account.
After realising this was a scam, the victim reported the incident to police, but by the time Horwood was apprehended he had spent all the money.
The court also heard Horwood had one prior criminal offence for a similar incident, where he obtained property by deception via eBay.
The 47-year-old's legal aid lawyer said their client was born in Queensland, but moved to Ballarat in 1981 when five-years-old.
They said Horwood had worked for 14 years as an assembly worker, but had faced unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lawyer said Horwood's action had gone "hand in hand" with his COVID-19 enforced lay-off, but he had since found employment making hydraulic cylinders.
Horwood also suffered from several mental health conditions including depression, the lawyer said, and had demonstrated his remorse by pleading guilty.
When sentencing Horwood, magistrate Michelle Hodgson said the man had taken money he wasn't entitled to and his actions were driven by greed.
She also said while a sentence would be imposed which would stop him from engaging in the same conduct again, it would also be discounted because of his early guilty plea.
Horwood was ordered to repay the victim $4275, and was convicted and fined a further $1000.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292, or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Or phone Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or the Suicide Callback Service on 1300 659 467.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.