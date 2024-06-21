Plans lodged for new medical centre in Invermay Park

Revised plans have been submitted to council for a medical centre at Invermay Park.
Plans for the proposed clinic at 702 Norman Street, on the corner Doveton St opposite Northway Shopping Centre, were first presented to council in 2019.
Plans recently submitted requesting an amendment to the building permit reveal the medical centre would have space for six doctors and one allied health practitioner in addition to a treatment room, staff room, medical storage area, administration office, waiting room and toilet facilities.
The proposed new building is much smaller than the once previously proposed for the site.
The 2019 plans specified a building footprint of 658 square metres, but the new design has a clinic of about 332 square metres.
The clinic would be built on two lots, after the existing houses are demolished, with a portion of the land to later be sold.
"A segment of the original site (west) will not be developed as part of the proposal (323sqm) and will be released for resale in the future," state planning documents lodged with City of Ballarat. This is not considered a part of this planning application.
Developers of the $1.16 million clinic have also applied for a reduction in the number of car parks that would otherwise be required because of the good on-street and alternative parking nearby.
Plans show the clinic would have an on-site car park of 16 spaces including one disability access space.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.