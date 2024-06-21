The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Plans lodged for new medical centre in Invermay Park

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 22 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for a proposed medical centre in Invermay Park. Picture supplied
Plans for a proposed medical centre in Invermay Park. Picture supplied

Revised plans have been submitted to council for a medical centre at Invermay Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.