Miners looking to consolidate position near top of NBL1 South

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 21 2024 - 2:27pm, first published 12:57pm
Tyler Rudolph and Max Cody will be reunited this weekend as the Miners clash with Nunawading and Ringwood.
Tyler Rudolph is set to return to the Ballarat Miners line-up as the men's team looks to maintain its place among the elite of the NBL1 South.

