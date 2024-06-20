BFNL community pays tribute to Bill Sullivan

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with the top stories to take you into Friday.
The unexpected death of Billy Sullivan has rocked the Ballarat Football Netball League, with the Melton footballer remembered as one of the "one of the most loveable people you could ever meet".
As Greg Gliddon reports, BFNL clubs are rallying around each other in support. You can read their tributes in his story below.
Meanwhile, Melanie Whelan reports more than 21,600 walkers and runners made use of Lake Wendouree's Steve Moneghetti track in May, compared to about 23,800 people in January.
It is Ballarat's first winter with lake lighting in place. What do you think? Is the lighting making a difference to how much you use the lake?
And Ben Silvester digs deep into the figures behind the Victorian Government's draft housing targets.
While the targets speak to 460,000 new homes in regional Victoria by 2051, it would equate to just 18.7% of the homes planned for the state, down from 27% currently.
He speaks to the experts on what needs to be considered for the regions.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
