Dozens evacuated after fire at Golden Point motel

A fire at a Golden Point motel forced the evacuation of more than 50 people late on Thursday night, with firefighters working quickly to stop it spreading.
Crews were called to the Sovereign Park Motor Inn about 11.30pm on June 20, after reports of a fire in one of the rooms.
"Crews arrived on scene at 11.36pm, finding a fire in one of the rooms, which was issuing a lot of smoke," a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said.
"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters quickly attacked the fire, bringing it under control by midnight.
"Crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring rooms in the property."
Crews remained on site to ventilate the property before finishing up just before 3am.
The extent of the damage or the cause is not clear.
