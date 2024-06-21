CHFL 2024 round 10 live stream: Springbank v Waubra

The Courier's popular weekly CHFL live stream is back this weekend, and this is your place to watch all the action from home or on the go.
We are live streaming one senior match from the CHFL each round so even if you can't make it to the game you can still keep up with the action from the comfort of wherever you are.
This week, The Courier, in partnership with Sheds & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment, is bringing you the Springbank v Waubra match at Wallace Recreation Reserve on Saturday, June 22.
Our coverage, lead by CHFL expert David Brehaut, will commence from 2.25pm.
You can also catch up on previous 2024 live streams by clicking here.
The Courier's football coverage is bigger and better in 2024, with fixtures, ladders, scores, goalkickers and line-ups available on our site for all grades of the Central Highlands Football League and Ballarat Football Netball Leagues.
Enjoy this week's match.
