Dancing With Our Stars 2024: Ballarat's night of nights returns

One of Ballarat's biggest events of 2024 is here, with the fifth Dancing with our Stars gala night being held at the Mercure.
Since starting in 2019 the fundraising initiative has raised $600,000 for programs including the L2P drivers program helping teenagers build up their hours to gain their licence and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which sends new books to children in the region.
Each year ten Ballarat personalities commit to raising $10,000 each for the foundation's programs.
It's been a hard couple of months for our dancing stars, with hours and hours of practice and fundraising leading up to the event.
As the crowd arrives at the spectacular venue ready for another incredible night
This year's stars are:
