Melton confirms BFNL fixture will go ahead as scheduled after tragic week

UPDATED FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Melton Football Netball Club will take to the football ground and netball courts to play Sunbury at Sunbury's Clarke Oval in the Ballarat Football Netball League on Saturday despite the shock of the death of popular clubman Billy Sullivan earlier this week.
The Bloods confirmed late on Friday that after consideration the fixture would go ahead as scheduled.
Melton senior football coach Troy Scoble said the players had been together on Thursday night with many commenting to him on how important it was for the team to be as one in the difficult time.
He said just getting out and having a kick-to-kick on Thursday had helped many of the players.
They took the opportunity to discuss their thoughts on whether Saturday's games should ahead.
"The players had a sense of one-in, all-in, or one-out, all-out.
"If someone wakes up on Saturday morning and feels they can't play, then that's what will happen."
He said as a result there remained uncertainty how any of the teams would line up.
Scoble said the club would rally around the players and everyone affected by the shock death, knowing that the next few weeks will be particularly difficult.
He said he would likely take a backwards step in his own coaching this weekend, preferring to act as a direct support for the players, should they take the field.
He confirmed funeral details were yet to be finalised.
The BFNL is expected to hold one-minutes silence prior to all games this weekend, while clubs will also wear black armsbands.
The league confirmed any other tributes paid by clubs would have its full support.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
Need more news from The Courier? Check out our WhatsApp channel for stories as they go online, and download our app for breaking news alerts - and daily puzzles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.