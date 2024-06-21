The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

How first-year teacher Ann-Marie overcame 'unusual' second cancer diagnosis

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 22 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dry July ambassador, Ann-Marie Seare. Picture Lachlan Bence
Dry July ambassador, Ann-Marie Seare. Picture Lachlan Bence

HER first batch of school reports were done, about this time last year, when Ann-Marie Seare had to go in and tell her class she would not be back as their teacher.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.