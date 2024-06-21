How first-year teacher Ann-Marie overcame 'unusual' second cancer diagnosis

HER first batch of school reports were done, about this time last year, when Ann-Marie Seare had to go in and tell her class she would not be back as their teacher.
This second cancer diagnosis mentally "floored" Ms Seare most.
In a mid-career change, Ms Seare had re-trained as a primary school teacher and on the eve of her final placement, had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Ms Seare had been 47 years old.
Life had been about getting treatment and moving on: Ms Seare had surgery on a Thursday before a long weekend, was back in lectures by the Tuesday and popped up to Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre for radiation after school.
She had not even felt particularly ill.
The cancer, found in her right breast, had spread to lymph nodes on her left. Suddenly, Ms Seare was facing more surgery and six months' chemotherapy.
"I'd been going fine and in my first annual review they found stuff on my left, which was unusual in itself," Ms Seare said. "...I'd had treatment and I'd moved on.
"The first term is always tricky as a teacher in the first year out. Two terms in, I had bonded with the class and they were invested in me. Overnight, I had to tell them it was not good news and I would not be there."
When the first pupil of Ms Seare's grade 5/6 class arrived the morning after her diagnosis, he started to talk to her about how she did not look sick.
Ms Seare likened her cancer in lymph nodes to a bunch of grapes and how when you find a bad one in the bunch you need to remove it so the rest of the bunch does not spoil. The analogy spread through the class, helping them to understand as she grappled with the concept, too.
Cancer for Ms Seare had started as a red mark on her right breast. There had been no pain, no discharge and no family history of breast cancer in her large Irish family.
The mark had appeared not long after Ms Seare had been playing Frisbee with her family at Christmastime. She assumed she had been hit by the disc but when the mark did not go away, Ms Seare made a doctor's appointment - of course, as the appointment neared the mark disappeared.
Ms Seare felt compelled to keep the appointment. Her doctor found a lump and it took Ms Seare to realise the soft squishy mass her doctor was getting her to feel, was a lump.
After surgery and in between 19 radiation treatments, Ms Seare occasionally dropped into the Ballarat Cancer Wellness Centre at BRICC, inside Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.
After her second diagnosis, Ms Seare became a "frequent flyer".
The wellness centre was a safe place for Ms Seare where she found a sense of purpose and a space in which she could allow herself to cry.
She had never been one to wear a lot of make-up but the likely loss of her hair with chemotherapy had been particularly distressing.
Ms Seare feared losing her sense of self.
The wellness team helped her find a wig among many, long and grey, similar to her own hair. Ms Seare called the hairpiece Prue.
That night Ms Seare went home and shaved her hair, surrounded by family, knowing she would be okay.
Ms Seare donated her locks and hoped someone else might find confidence with them in their own wig.
Ballarat Cancer Wellness Centre boasts the most support programs for any wellness centre in the state - including Olivia Newtown-John and Peter MacCallum.
The Ballarat centre receives no government funding. This is why Ms Seare is sharing her story as a Dry July ambassador, encouraging people to give up alcohol for a month and to channel their fundraising to BRICC and the wellness centre.
Money raised for the wellness centre will continue funding existing programs and help to launch a free acupuncture service.
Ms Seare has tried yoga, support groups, oncology massage and shiatsu, bra fittings and the Look Good Feel Good program in the wellness centre.
But the space that was most important to Ms Seare was a large table near the kitchenette, a warm fireplace nearby.
Often the conversations had were ones I wouldn't have with friends.- Anne-Marie Seare, Dry July ambassador and cancer survivor
"The conversations at that table, the people you're meeting are important," Ms Seare said. "They might not have the same cancer, but they might have had the same chemo and be experiencing sore joints and hair loss.
"Some have gone through it and are a month ahead and some are going through it the same time as you. Conversations we have might pass on to help other cancer patients...Often the conversations had were ones I wouldn't have with friends."
There were days when Ms Seare enjoyed to talk. Other days she preferred to sit and listen.
Ballarat's cancer wellness centre is open to all cancer patients in the region. Ms Seare had visited before, accompanying her sister-in-law.
"Not for a second did I realise how important it was to her," Ms Seare said.
Through her treatment Ms Seare continued to visit her grade 5/6 class to help them as much as to help her understand the cancer journey.
Ms Seare has been back in the classroom this year at a new school and said she had found what she was meant to do in her life.
To join Dry July and directly support BRICC and the wellness centre, visit here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.