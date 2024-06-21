The games goes on despite a week of tragedy in the BFNL

Good afternoon everyone, its Greg Gliddon bringing you all the football news from this week.
It's been a tragic week in football in the Ballarat Football Netball League with the unexpected death of Melton footballer Billy Sullivan.
A three-club player, Sullivan began his career at Melton South where he played the majority of his football. Last season he moved to Darley, but missed out on the premiership success.
This season, at Melton, he has been an integral member of the Bloods surge to the top of the senior football ladder. Read our tribute below.
It's also a big week for a number of clubs chasing finals positions with a massive clash between North Ballarat and East Point being the highlight. This game features the match-up of the two leaders in The Courier player of the year award, Riley Polkinghorne of North Ballarat and Matt Johnston of East Point.
The CHFL this weekend will be highlighted by the top-eight clash of Gordon versus Skipton at Gordon. The Courier's David Brehaut will provide the coverage of round 10 throughout the weekend.
Everyone look after yourselves and your mates and have a great weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.