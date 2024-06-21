Payne plans to open door to play CHFL finals just in case

Gordon coach Brenton Payne is planning to leave the door open for himself to play in the Central Highlands Football League finals.
The former St Kilda AFL-listed and Melton premiership player had intended to spend the entire season in a non-playing capacity, but now with one game under his belt his mindset has shifted.
Payne made an unexpected appearance for the Eagles against Waubra owing to a player drain and now plans to play the three matches required to be eligible for finals.
He said it was purely a back-up strategy.
Payne said as long as the Eagles' first choice players were available he would not be stepping in front of anyone else to line-up.
He is uncertain exactly when he will play, but has ruled out backing up two weeks in a row against Skipton at Gordon on Saturday.
With the Waubra outing being his first match of the year, Payne said he had pulled quite sore.
Despite his lack of match practice, the 27-year-old was among Gordon's better players in the victory.
Gordon was down to 13 of its 2023 premiership players in the game as well as missing star recruit Bailey Veale.
