Lewis brings up 400th game for Springbank

Netball has been an integral part of life for Emma Lewis for basically as long as she can remember.
As she says: "What else is there to do on a Saturday in the winter?"
Lewis plays her 400th game for Springbank in the Central Highlands Netball League on Saturday - appropriately on her home court at Wallace, where she first lined up for the Tigers as an 11-year-old.
A member of the Simpson family, she was born and bred into the Springbank football and netball community, and she has enjoyed every moment of the journey with family and friends.
So committed has she been to the Springbank cause, there was a stint when she made the weekly trip from Deniliquin to play with the Tigers.
Lewis admits having success along the way has been a major contributor to her enjoyment, saying she has been spoiled with success.
"You can't beat it. It's fantastic."
She has played in five A grade premierships - 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017.
There has also been a B grade premiership in 2019.
The 35-year-old is hoping there are more in store too - hopefully as soon as this season.
Lewis is predominantly playing in Springbank's B grade team this year, which she says is likely to be her penultimate season.
She is targeting a special goal in 2025.
The club life member will make her 300th senior appearance next season.
WHILE there will be a big celebration to mark the occasion on Saturday, Springbank should also chalk up another win in A grade against Waubra.
It shapes as a miss-match, with the Tigers second with just one loss and Waubra yet to win.
Ballan's meeting with Hepburn is potentially the game of the round, with a top four place at stake.
Hepburn's only defeat has been at the hands of Daylesford, while Ballan continues to impress.
The Blues get an opportunity to make a statement.
Newlyn faces a battle to reverse a slide against Rokewood-Corindhap at Rokewood.
The Cats began the season full of promise, but have dropped three of their past four games, while the Grasshoppers are going for a fifth win in a row.
Creswick (16th) v Daylesford (6th)
Carngham-Linton (13th) v Buninyong (11th)
Springbank (2nd) v Waubra (17th)
Gordon (9th) v Skipton (14th)
Dunnstown (12th) v Clunes (15th)
Rokewood-Corindhap (4th) v Newlyn (7th)
Learmonth (1st) v Beaufort (8th)
Ballan (5th)v Hepburn (3rd)
