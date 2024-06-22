The best round 10 footy and netball photos in Ballarat this weekend

It's been quite a chilly day around Ballarat this week, but it hasn't our footballers and netballers from hitting the grounds and courts.
There's been plenty of action in round 10 of the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League and Central Highlands Netball League, and our photographers Lachlan Bence and Kate Healy were there to snap plenty of pictures on the sidelines.
On this weekend's agenda:
- BFNL - Ballarat v Sebastopol at Alfredton Recreation Reserve
- BFNL - North Ballarat v East Point at Mars Stadium
- CHFL - Dunnstown v Clunes at Dunnstown Recreation Reserve
- CHNL - Dunnstown v Clunes at Dunnstown Recreation Reserve
The Courier also live streamed the Central Highlands Football League match between Springbank and Waubra at Wallace Recreation Reserve. You can watch that here.
