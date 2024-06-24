What two emerging leaders told prisoners in a harrowing year for Ballarat

LYDIA Cloke has issued the prisoners she met with a challenge to consider what role they will play to keep the community safe once they are returned citizens.
Ms Cloke was conscious of the rare chance she had as a community member to go inside His Majesty's Prison Langi Kal Kal to sit and talk with prisoners.
The annual visit for Committee for Ballarat's emerging leaders program had an added gravitas, given the stark spotlight on the region with the high-profile deaths of three women, including two that police allege were murdered by young men.
Future Shapers meet with prisoners who are typically in progress of transitioning to life after parole.
Some men share their crimes. Others focus on their prison journey and their anxieties to create safe and fulfilling lives after release.
Ms Cloke said this was a challenge knowing that a large proportion of the prisoners were likely to be sex offenders and knowing the great impacts of such actions.
"Inside, I could see the holistic care for those men and understand the work they're putting in to reflect on their experience, to work on their rehabilitation and building skills for employment," Ms Cloke said.
"In a post reflection, I was looking at all the opportunities...I considered the victims of crime living in the community and how the affects of crime can be inter-generational.
"These men want to feel safe but as men, how are they going to approach safety.
"I wanted to consider as well moving forward and looking at the scope of the community just how communities are such complex places."
Committee for Ballarat's Future Shapers program, and its former iteration as Leadership Ballarat and Western Region leaders' forum, has taken hundreds of emerging community leaders into HM Prison Langi Kal Kal.
Housing and meaningful employment have persisted as key concerns for prisoners approaching parole.
The 2023 Future Shapers cohort featured a community impact project calling on Ballarat businesses to take greater consideration in employing former prisoners. Fruit2Work founder and chief chance creator Rob Brown headlined a community forum.
Matthew Wells, a 2024 Future Shaper, felt great discomfort in being able to talk about such issues in the same way, given the horrific start to the year in Ballarat.
Mr Wells did not experience any anxiety going into the prison, partly from knowing the program was well-versed in such as visit. He was also particularly conscious of the fact he was a male in a predominantly female Future Shaper cohort.
And he is also the father of two daughters.
"My interest in that visit is what are they doing today," Mr Wells said.
"I think that's a huge issue and you really grapple with forgiveness. For me, we have a community obligation to forgive and give people a second chance, but how do you reconcile with what's been done."
Mr Well said there was also the challenging question of labels for prisoners, such as sex offender, and impact such labels would carry for men into the future, given the broad spectrum in crime for branding.
While Ms Cloke struggled for a couple of nights before writing her reflective letter to the prisoners she met, Mr Wells kept his reflection to one prisoner that he felt was particularly self-aware of his past while grappling with what the future might hold.
"If I could say one thing that would help [him], what would I say?" Mr Wells said. "That it was possible tomorrow might look different."
