VR, giant plush toys and basketball: Take a sneak peek at Timezone Ballarat

Ballarat gamers will have a new paradise to explore as Timezone is set to open its doors from 10am on Saturday June 21.
The arcade, which is located in the Bridge Mall, will feature a selection of more than 65 games, ranging from arcade classics such as basketball and claw machines to more modern virtual reality offerings.
There will also be an extensive selection of prizes on offer in the arcade's "Winners Vault", which will include plush toys, games and lollies.
The centre will also provide a new location for birthday celebrations, as it features two party rooms.
Timezone and Zone Bowling national operations manager Renee Woolley said some of the most popular games with patrons would be Mario Kart Racing, Piano Keys, carnival games and virtual reality.
"We're really excited to have VR King Kong, which is a virtual reality experience, where you put on a VR mask and use your hands to play the game in an interactive way," she said.
While many people can play games such as Mario Kart from the comfort of their homes, Ms Woolley said arcades provided many benefits which couldn't be experienced while gaming alone.
"We are very popular when it comes to bringing families together, or bringing people together, and being able to play and create memories and have fun in a socially engaging environment," she said.
"Being able to also, at the end of the experience, take away something tangible, whether you've won ... a plush toy, or you've been able to play really well, collect all your tickets, and save up for one of those big prizes, [is great]."
If the success of other locations is anything to go by, Ms Woolley said this arcade would be a hit with the community.
She said Timezone had decided to open the new outlet, after it experienced strong support in regional stores across Queensland and Western Australia.
"Our regional locations have been very successful, we find that the local community absolutely loves visiting and having another option for fun," she said.
Timezone Ballarat will open from 10am on Saturday June 22, 2024, and will then be open seven-days-a-week, and for extended hours during school holidays.
To celebrate its opening, the first 100 customers will receive a free plush toy on entry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.