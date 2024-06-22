Meet David Brehaut: Behind the Byline

Dear subscribers,
This week, we return to our Behind the Byline series, where we meet our news team.
Many of them have broad and varied backgrounds in the industry, such as David Brehaut, who recently reached his 35-year anniversary with ACM.
You'll know him as the voice behind our Central Highlands Football League commentary each week. But he has lived and breathed sport in the Ballarat region for far longer.
How did you get your start in journalism and what was your pathway before The Courier?
I wrote a couple of short articles for the Colac Herald while attending Apollo Bay Consolidated School. Then after completing my HSC at Dimboola Memorial High School, I secured a traineeship as an "all-rounder" with the Dimboola Banner in the days of linotype setting machines and hot metal.
In mid-1978 I landed a cadetship at the Gippsland Times in Sale and then through the 1980s and 1990s had stints at the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham, Swan Hill Guardian, The Sunraysia Daily in Mildura and the Ararat Advertiser, where I spent nine years as editor before joining The Courier
What are your earliest memories on the job in Ballarat?
On arriving I worked alongside the legendary Jim Murphy, who was in the process of transitioning into retirement after many years as sports editor. It was a big act to follow.
My major roles in the early years included North Ballarat in the VFL, the Ballarat Football League, Ballarat Miners and Lady Miners (basketball), Ballarat Pride (netball), cricket and racing.
It was a big and varied operation in those traditional newspaper days with an editorial deadline after midnight and the newspaper being printed on site.
What have been your most memorable stories?
There have been many across a wide gamut of sports - too many to remember.
The biggest and probably the most memorable have been North Ballarat Roosters' historic three consecutive VFL premierships in 2008, 2009 and 2010.
Going on the road around Victoria to cover the Herald Sun Tour when Ballarat sponsored a team was a lot of fun.
There have also some great road trips with the Ballarat Miners and Lady Miners for finals, to Melbourne Cups
Covering two decades of national road cycling championships in Ballarat - a great event on our own doorstep.
Hometown Ballarat Cup and Ballarat Pacing Cup victories, and various grand finals have always provided an extra edge as have unexpected coaching movements at high level, and there has been a good number of those.
How has journalism changed?
Massively.
The biggest change in the newspaper industry has been around the move from being exclusively print to the digital age in which everything is instantaneous no matter what the level of journalism.
There are so many ways to deliver news and the media environment has never been more competitive.
What hasn't changed is the importance of accuracy.
It has to be right, but these days this is not always the case as outlets rush to break news.
The highly competitive nature of journalism now also means there is a greater importance on finding a different/new angle that gives each piece the appeal to attract readers.
Too often journalists will now rely on search engines to research a story.
That's fine, but the best method to get the best stories is by talking to people.
What's the most challenging thing you've experienced in your career?
Constant change.
In my time as a journalist, newspaper production on all fronts has evolved at an extraordinary rate.
There has never been a time when there hasn't been change, such as going from typewriters (what are they?) and copy paper to computers, which I first used in the late 1980s.
Then there's been mobile phones. How did we ever manage to get in touch with people using a landline?
The internet. Well that's changed just about everything and continues to impact (or control) almost everything we do these days.
What's a key piece of advice (journalism or otherwise) that you've found instrumental in your career?
You need to have a passion for it.
Live the story.
Listen to people.
In some cases put yourself in the position of the person/people you are writing about and when needed have compassion. No matter what the story, remember you are always dealing with people's lives.
Be open to moving with the times.
What do you love about sports journalism?
I have worked in all areas of journalism and news gathering, but as a sports journalist you can work in a field which is also a hobby and/or favorite pastime.
It is a passion and a great way to meet and interact with people of all ages in the now and future.
Over the years one of the most enjoyable aspects has been following the careers of sportspeople from their formative years as youngsters to go onto endeavors at various levels - many at the highest, such as Commonwealth and Olympic Games, world championships, AFL or international cricket (to name a few).
What's a typical week on the job look like for you?
Over the years I have worked most weekends - after all, that's when the majority of sport occurs.
Nowadays, in the winter my focus is covering the Central Highlands Football League - with priority to providing content for website and other social media channels.
That means attending matches and providing immediate post-match coverage on a Saturday, talking with every senior to delve into all games and developing reviews and other developing news on a Sunday.
I have a few days off and then on Thursday it is back on the phone to CHFL coaches in the search for selection news.
There are always numerous other stories in various other sports to follow as well.
A young person wants to enter sports journalism. What advice would you give them?
You need to have a passion for sport - all sports.
Sportspeople are passionate no matter what their pursuit and you have to be prepared to go on the journey with them.
You also have to be prepared to live it.
Always be willing to deal with sports outside your comfort zone.
What's something about Ballarat that people may not know?
From a personal point of view, it is where I was born, started school and have strong family ties, being a descendant of Thomas Hiscock, who discovered gold at Buninyong in 1851.
You can follow more of David's work here and on social media, where each week he reports on the CHFL on Facebook and TikTok.
Until next week,
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.