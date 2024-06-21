Laura Burrell's story of recovery after horse kick

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor with your weekend stories from The Courier.
In our top story this morning, Michelle Smith speaks exclusively to Laura Burrell, the track rider and stablehand kicked in the head by a racehorse at the Ciaron Maher Racing Stables in Miners Rest in April.
After a week in a coma and another five weeks 'asleep', she has arrived home and has shared her incredible story.
Were you once a Timezone fan? Well get ready. Ballarat's newest gaming venue opens today in the Bridge Mall. Bryan Hoadley and Gwen Liu tried their luck at Timezone yesterday and this morning you can see a sneak peek inside and watch the video.
And in sport, don't miss this afternoon's live stream of the Central Highlands Football League match between Springbank and Waubra. CHFL expert David Brehaut brings us all the action from 2.30pm.
Finally, it's been months of rehearsals and now Ballarat's Dancing With Our Stars contestants hit the dancefloor tonight at the Mercure, all for a good cause. Adam Spencer and Adam Trafford will bring us all the glamour on social media from 6pm.
Have a great weekend.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
