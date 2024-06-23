Magistrate sends man with 'very significant psychological illness' to prison

A magistrate has sent a man with a "very significant psychological illness" to prison after he punched a police officer in the face in Ballarat.
Leonardus Tinnemans, 55, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on June 20, 2024, to charges related to assaulting a police officer and a taxi driver.
The assaults took place on May 2, 2024, after Tinnemans attempted to take a taxi from Ballarat Railway Station to Sebastopol.
Upon entering the taxi, the 55-year-old was told he would have to pre-pay for his trip, at which point he became aggressive towards the driver.
He hit the driver across the nose and mouth, which resulted in no visible injuries, before leaving the vehicle.
About 7.35pm, police officers arrived at the station, and the victim pointed Tinnemans out to them.
When they attempted to arrest him for assaulting the driver, he punched one of the officers in the face which resulted in a red mark to their cheek.
After his arrest, Tinnemans was ruled unfit for interview, and refused treatment from paramedics.
During Thursday's hearing, Tinnemans lawyer said their client, who has schizophrenia, didn't remember the incident.
They said Tinnemans also had an anti-social personality disorder, and had been seeking treatment for his conditions for more than 10 years.
Because of this, the lawyer said the 55-year-old's moral culpability for his actions was reduced, and time in prison would further affect his mental health.
They urged the magistrate to hand Tinnemans a good behaviour undertaking, which would allow him to continue receiving treatment from mental health services.
In response, magistrate Michelle Hodgson said Tinnemans had a "very significant psychological illness", but his treatment was compromised by the consumption of alcohol.
Your culpability is reduced because of your psychological illness [but] I have reached the conclusion no other sentence is appropriate other than a period of imprisonment.- Magistrate Michelle Hodgson
She said as the 55-year-old had contravened a community corrections order, which was handed to him for similar offences in 2023, he was eligible for a prison sentence.
During sentencing, Tinnemans interrupted Ms Hodgson to say "it's not all true" in relation to the allegations against him.
The 55-year-old was eventually sentenced to one month in prison.
"These are serious unprovoked attacks on both these people," Ms Hodgson said to Tinnemans.
"Your culpability is reduced because of your psychological illness, [but] I have reached the conclusion no other sentence is appropriate other than a period of imprisonment."
