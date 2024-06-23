'I was an idiot': L-plater crashes into cars and property after night of drinking

A self-described "idiot" L-plater who spent his birthday drinking Jack Daniels blew 0.095 after he was arrested for crashing into cars and a fence while driving unsupervised.
The 20-year-old driver, who has not been named as he did not receive a conviction, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on June 20, 2024, in relation to the incident.
In the early hours of May 13, 2023, police were called to a collision on Edmund Drive, Delacombe, where they found the accused and a female passenger sitting in their car.
When asked to provide his licence, the 20-year-old handed them a learner's permit.
His passenger was also a learner driver, meaning he was driving unsupervised at the time of the accident.
A subsequent police investigation found the 20-year-old had been driving at a high speed and fishtailing across the road in the lead up to the accident.
He then collided with a stationary vehicle, before mounting the footpath and driving into a letterbox and fence.
In an interview with police, the L-plater said he thought he had been under the legal blood alcohol limit when he got behind the wheel.
He also told them he had been driving "a bit sloppy", before blacking out and losing all control.
During Thursday's hearing, the self-represented man told magistrate Michelle Hodgson he had been celebrating his 19th birthday on the night of the accident.
He said he had been drinking Jack Daniels that evening, and had then gone for a drive in the bush.
"I was an idiot," he said to the magistrate when describing his behaviour.
The court also heard the 20-year-old completed year 12 in Ballarat and had taken a gap year before starting a certificate in warehouse management.
I see this before the court all the time, you're lucky nothing more serious happened to you or your friend on this occasion.- Magistrate Michelle Hodgson
Ms Hodgson described the man's actions as "very serious" driving offences, and said it was lucky neither he nor his passenger had died in the crash.
But as he was young and had no prior convictions, Ms Hodgson said his sentence would be moderated.
"I see this before the court all the time, you're lucky nothing more serious happened to you or your friend on this occasion," she said.
The man was fined $1000 without conviction, and will have to complete a drug and alcohol program before getting his licence back.
