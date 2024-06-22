BFNL wrap: tears flow as emotions run high in dramatic Melton victory

Melton has held on for an emotion-charged four-point win over Sunbury in the Ballarat Football Netball League at Sunbury on Saturday.
Tears flowed as players, officials and supporters embraced to mark the victory in memory of Bloods player Billy Sullivan,
Sullivan, who had also played with Melton South and Darley, died early this week after playing for Melton just days earlier.
Sunbury's Jake Sutton had an opportunity to win the game for the Lions with a kick for goal after the final siren, but could not convert.
Final scores: Melton 8.11 (59) d Sunbury 8.7 (55).
The win keeps Melton on top of the ladder on percentage from East Point.
They are a game clear of Sunbury.
EAST Point stretched its winning run to eight by taking down North Ballarat by 27 points at Mars Stadium.
The Roos finished full of running.
They led by four points at three quarter time before adding six goals in the final term.
Bryson McDougall kicked four majors for East Point, giving him 18 in his past four outings.
SEBASTOPOL gave its season new life with a 45-point win over Ballarat at Alfredton.
With three wins the Burra has moved within a game of the top six.
Ballarat is hanging onto sixth, but only on percentage from Redan as the battle for sixth tightens.
Sebastopol put the match away in the third quarter with a six-goal burst after the scores were deadlocked at half-time.
REDAN defeated Bacchus Marsh by 52 points and Darley downed Melton South by 118 points.
Redan saved its best for last with seven goals in the final stanza.
Bacchus Marsh was in touch up to this stage, but did not have the answers when the Lions put down the foot late.
Billy Myers booted nine goals for the Devils.
Redan 3.4 8.5 9.7 16.10 (106)
Bacchus Marsh 2.1 4.3 7.5 8.6 (54)
GOALS - Redan: L.Bond 4, M.Boyer 3, G.Bell 3, L.George 2, H.McNamara 1, B.Carroll 1, L.Mclean 1, D.Mathews 1; Bacchus Marsh: J.freeman 3, J.Owen 2, A.Craig 1, J.McCreery 1, I.Nixon 1
BEST: - Redan: L.Farnsworth, J.Short, K.Jess, J.Werts, P.Fitzgibbon, L.George; Bacchus Marsh: C.Pigott, D.Armfield, R.Penny, J.Owen, J.McCreery, J.Huxtable
Sebastopol 2.2 5.3 11.7 13.11 (89)
Ballarat 4.1 5.3 5.5 6.8 (44)
GOALS - Sebastopol: L.Kiel 3, T.Lockyer 2, A.Forbes 2, L.Mason 1, J.Hill 1, R.Noether 1, L.Stow 1, J.Wilkinson 1, B.Medwell 1; Ballarat: R.Perry 1, A.Bade 1, J.O'Brien 1, M.Powling 1, P.Simpson 1, L.Rinaldi 1
BEST - Sebastopol: L.Kiel, T.Lockyer, R.O'Keefe, A.Forbes, B.Hutt, L.O'Keefe; Ballarat: not supplied
Melton 3.2 4.3 7.6 8.11 (59)
Sunbury 3.0 6.3 7.5 8.7 (55)
GOALS - Melton: R.Carter 4, B.Kight 2, L.Carter 1, K.Borg 1; Sunbury: M.Mclean 2, J.Egan 2, N.Doyle 1, L.Brennan 1, L.Urbon 1, J.Sutton 1
BEST - Melton: not supplied; Sunbury: J.Egan, J.Tentonello, L.Urbon, F.Ampulski, T.Lever, R.Miller
Darley 8.1 13.2 20.5 26.9 (165)
Melton South 2.0 5.1 6.3 7.5 (47)
GOALS - Darley: B.Myers 9, B.Bewley 3, B.Wright 3, R.Matricardi 2, T.Angwin 2, H.Inglis 1, J.Hardinge 1, D.Fawcett 1, L.Spiteri 1, G.Hatcher 1, M.Denham 1, L.Baker 1; Melton South: D.Wyatt 2, R.Rousch 2, J.Bibby 1, M.Vescio 1, J.Muse 1
BEST - Darley: B.Bewley, J.Tanner, B.Myers, L.Spiteri, Z.Le Huray, M.Ward; Melton South: B.Collins, J.Bibby, D.Wyatt, M.Fino, C.Chapman, D.Schilder
East Point 3.3 4.3 5.5 11.5 (71)
North Ballarat 0.1 3.1 5.1 7.2 (44)
GOALS - East Point: B.McDougall 4, J.Johnston 1, B.Jones 1, J.Jeffrey 1, J.Cairns 1, G.Slater 1, S.Robinson 1, L.Tebble 1; North Ballarat: T.McMillan 2, H.Trigg 1, N.Troon 1, B.Leonard 1, N.Nash 1, R.Palmer 1
BEST - East Point: J.Brown, M.Johnston, J.Cairns, J.Johnston, B.Jones, J.Van Meel; North Ballarat: B.Leonard, C.McCallum, W.Quinlan, F.Loader, R.Hobbs, I.Carey
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.