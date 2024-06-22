CHFL R10 wrap: a new player enters finals race

There's a new player in the Central Highlands Football League finals race.
Rokewood-Corindhap has entered the fray, throwing its hat in the ring with an upset 39-point win over the previously unbeaten Newlyn at Rokewood on Saturday.
This moves Rokewood-Corindhap within six premiership points of the top eight.
The Grasshoppers still face an uphill battle to make the cut, but they now have a lifeline
As expected, Daylesford has moved a game clear at the top of the ladder.
The Bulldogs took advantage of Bungaree having a bye to make the leap with a 47-point win over Creswick at Creswick.
Daylesford plays Bungaree in the next round.
Buninyong dropped out of the top eight in the latest rotation in the top half of the competition after losing to Carngham-Linton by 19 points at Snake Valley.
This allowed Hepburn edged its way back eighth after downing Ballan by 68 points.
Gordon landed the other decisive blow in beating Skipton bty three points at Gordon.
This is the Emus' second tight loss in as many weeks and sees it fifth - a win outside the top four and one of three teams on 24 premiership points and only half a game inside the top eight.
Dunnstown eased it way into seventh with a 42-point win over Clunes at Dunnstown and Learmonth is within half a game of the top eight after beating Clunes by 42 points.
Waubra added to Springbank's woes, winning by 39 points at Wallace.
It was the Roos' third success of the season and by far their most impressive.
In individual highlights, Brody Benson kicked 11 goals for Carngham-Linton and Andy McKay seven for Hepburn.
DAYLESFORD 36, 139.17
BUNGAREE 32, 188.33
NEWLYN 28, 214.91
GORDON 28, 129.74
SKIPTON 24, 151.08
CARNGHAM-LINTON 24, 133.29
DUNNSTOWN 24, 115.83
HEPBURN 24, 170.19
Buninyong 24, 105.89
Learmonth 24, 106.54
Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 104.06
Waubra 12, 58.52
Ballan 8, 67.81
Clunes 8, 66.42
Creswick 8, 57.85
Springbank 4, 68.65
Beaufort 4, 32.5
Rokewood Corindhap 5.4 6.9 10.11 12.13 (85)
Newlyn 3.2 3.3 4.6 6.10 (46)
GOALS - Rokewood Corindhap: R.Aikman 5, C.Barrenger 4, M.Lockyer 1, T.Lamb 1, Z.Jenkins 1; Newlyn: D.Wehrung 2, L.Hoy 1, T.Carey 1, K.Prendergast 1, D.Fishwick 1
BEST - Rokewood Corindhap: R.Fisher, T.Lamb, R.Aikman, M.Searl, Z.Jenkins, Z.Priddle; Newlyn: D.Wehrung, S.Murphy-McKay, M.Tilley, J.Labbett, L.Hoy
Hepburn 2.5 7.7 12.11 20.13 (133)
Ballan 1.4 7.4 9.5 9.11 (65)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 7, I.Grant 4, B.McKay 3, M.Davis 2, M.Mckay 2, B.Pedretti 1, R.Ferraro 1; Ballan: J.Fuller 3, Z.Dix 1, B.Richie 1, J.Lingard 1, T.Van Leth 1, C.Micallef 1, C.Parsons-Jones 1
BEST - Hepburn: T.Brown, B.McKay, M.McKay, A.McKay, N.Johns, D.Dennis; Ballan: T.Van Leth, B.Colley, R.Bongart, H.Bongart, J.Fuller, L.Conlan
Daylesford 4.6 7.9 11.12 14.12 (96)
Creswick 2.1 4.3 5.5 7.7 (49)
GOALS - Daylesford: C.Beck 3, T.Lee 3, A.Panayi 2, S.O'Brien 2, J.Schroder 2, B.Jones 1, C.Molivas 1; Creswick: J.Thomas 2, D.Whitfield 1, A.Sedgwick 1, N.Pantzidis 1, T.Randall 1, J.Anagnostou 1
BEST - Daylesford: C.Peart, J.Schroder, B.Jones, T.Dean, A.Panayi, M.Dean; Creswick: E.Henderson, R.Cox, B.Plover, A.Sedgwick, G.Lovett, J.Thomas
Dunnstown 2.1 5.5 10.7 14.9 (93)
Clunes 2.1 4.4 5.5 7.9 (51)
GOALS - Dunnstown: M.Henderson 4, B.Whittaker 4, A.Murphy 2, M.Bulluss 2, B.Murphy 1, C.Tangey 1; Clunes: D.Evans 2, A.Bowd 2, M.Murray 1, J.Burns 1, M.Thar 1
BEST - Dunnstown: W.Henderson, T.Wardell, P.Britt, A.Caligiuri, R.Adams, M.Henderson; Clunes: C.Newton, A.Bowd, M.Ryan, M.Thar, R.Thompson, D.Evans
Learmonth 3.2 5.7 10.13 15.16 (106)
Beaufort 1.2 2.2 3.4 4.5 (29)
GOALS - Learmonth: W.Green 5, M.Rowe 4, D.Folkes 3, D.Harberger 1, J.Dunne 1, O.Ross 1; Beaufort: K.johannesen 1, J.Appleton 1, F.Kellett 1, H.Slater 1
BEST - Learmonth: W.Green, D.Anderson, M.Rowe, M.Judd, E.Prenc, A.Hare; Beaufort: F.Kellett, J.McDermott, M.Jenkins, R.Herman, J.Appleton, J.Connor
Carngham Linton 8.1 8.7 14.9 18.10 (118)
Buninyong 5.1 9.4 13.5 15.9 (99)
GOALS - Carngham Linton: B.Benson 11, M.Picken 2, M.Knight 2, J.Foley 1, H.Butler 1, J.Pound 1; Buninyong: L.Stewart 4, J.Ottavi 4, A.Hart 2, H.Givvens 2, A.Domic 1, D.Micallef 1, J.Coxall 1
BEST - Carngham Linton: B.Benson, K.Raven, M.Knight, T.Scoble, T.Clark, J.Mcmickan; Buninyong: D.Micallef, L.Burbidge, J.Ottavi, L.Stewart, J.Rodgers, A.Domic
Gordon 3.3 4.7 8.11 10.14 (74)
Skipton 3.2 6.7 8.8 10.11 (71)
GOALS - Gordon: J.Gorman 2, M.Griffiths 2, A.Toohey 2, B.Schiltz 1, L.Gunnell 1, E.Crackel 1, M.Nolan 1; Skipton: A.Nestor 2, M.Walsh 2, R.Monument 2, J.McClure 1, J.Wilson 1, J.Peeters 1, M.Cullinan 1
BEST - Gordon: B.Schiltz, L.Gunnell, A.Toohey, T.Murphy, M.Griffiths, B.Veale; Skipton: D.Phillips, B.Krol, J.Peeters, A.Twaddle, L.Stranks, N.Strangio
Waubra 2.1 6.1 10.4 10.7 (67)
Springbank 1.2 3.5 3.7 3.10 (28)
GOALS - Waubra: D.Robertson 3, J.Parker 2, R.Gavin 2, T.Ford 1, J.Knights 1, B.Colligan 1; Springbank: C.Ronan 1, J.Thompson 1, J.Maher 1
BEST - Waubra: T.Ford, D.Robertson, D.Jenkins, J.Parker, B.Colligan, J.Knights; Springbank: J.Maher, J.Simpson, K.Kennedy, H.Twaits, F.Toose"
