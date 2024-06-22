All the photos: Ballarat's dancing stars smash fundraising target

More than $211,000 has been raised for services to support the Ballarat community at the 2024 Dancing With Our Stars gala.
The fifth event, held at the Mercure, saw a huge crowd support the 10 stars who spent 12 weeks learning and practicing their dances.
Buxton Real Estate's Paul McGourlay was the overall winner, raising $48,737.
Mr McGourlay was joined by Judy-Ann Quilliam, Erin Harris, Annie Alexander, Kelly Bevan, Lara Jean Marshall, Charlie Begelhole, Matt Ives, Mitch Dower and Stephen Armati.
Mr McGourlay, who danced the Jive with Jess Rodda said it was an overwhelming experience.
"Just enjoying the experience has been sensational," he said.
"The Ballarat Foundation does so much amazing work locally, and it's hard not to want to do well and raise as much money as we can.
"I'm just so proud and happy that we're able to raise just shy of $50,000 ... it's sensational."
Dancing the Samba, Passive Builders' Mitch Dower, partnered by Alicia Sheludko was the winner of the judges' choice, while Zumba Ballarat's Erin Harris, partnered by Adrian Misseri was crowned the people's choice, after dancing the Cha Cha.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.