Blood brothers unite as one to produce Melton's greatest win

FOOTBALL and football clubs have a way of bringing everyone together no matter who you support.
Anyone who was around 21 years ago will remember the night in June 2003, when Jason McCartney returned to the field for the first - and final - time for North Melbourne after he survived the Bali bombings, and helped secure a famous win for his club by kicking a last-quarter goal.
But you would be hard pressed to find a more emotionally powerful game of football than the one played at Clarke Oval between the great rivals, Sunbury and Melton, on Saturday.
A week of unimaginable grief behind them after the death of their teammate Billy Sullivan, his team, the Bloods showed nothing but heart, grit and dare we say it, bloody minded determination to secure one of, if not the, most famous win in the club's history.
Of course there's been premierships over the journey at Melton, but this was something completely different. This was simply as good as it gets as sheer will saw them come from three goals down in the third quarter to get across the line.
They lost their best defender in Riley Walker to what looks to be a concussion, or possible even a broken jaw, just five minutes into the game, then Jordyn Cotter was stretchered off in the third quarter with a seriously injured ankle.
It was revealed after the match Cotter was one of a number of sore players that would not have played in any other circumstances, having taken the injury into the game. But these were not normal circumstances. This was about brotherhood and sticking together no matter what, and no matter what the result.
The game came down to the final kick after Melton hit the lead with barely a minute on the clock. Sunbury's Jake Sutton's had the long-distance shot after the siren, but when it sailed to the right there was not a dry eye in the house, no matter who you supported as the Bloods won 8.11 (59) to 8.7 (55).
This was a game without tactics and no histrionics from either side, just all heart from two clubs who gave their all in a game which will surely go down as one of the greatest ever played in the history of the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Just 24 hours after his boys made their call to take the field, Melton coach Troy Scoble was lost for words as tears welled in his eyes after the match.
"I don't know how to describe the group, they are just amazing, the resilience they've had all week," he said.
"We know we've got a fair road ahead over the next couple of weeks. I've been talking a lot to the family and it's going to be very difficult for everyone, I hope we've given them a small reprieve for a couple of hours. I just couldn't be prouder."
But it took two to tangle, and Sunbury, as a football team, and as a entire club, were quite simply magnificent as the classiest of hosts.
These are two teams that have decades of rivalry and in many cases hatred, but on this day, they were all united as one for each other.
For Lions coach Matt White, a loss was a bitter pill to swallow, but even he knew, he and his club, had been witness to one of the great football moments that will live long in memory and go down in Bloods folklore.
"They are a bloody good side, for everything they've gone through to be able to do what they've done, full credit to them," he said.
"As a junior who's played against Melton forever and we hated them. You just put all that aside and just say, congratulations to them on what was a really tough day."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
Need more news from The Courier? Check out our WhatsApp channel for stories as they go online, and download our app for breaking news alerts - and daily puzzles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.